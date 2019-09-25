Survivor Season 39 Contestants: Meet the Castaways

Survivor is back. The competition series premieres on CBS at 8/7c, and it will see the return of “legendary winners” Boston Rob and Sandra as they mentor a group of castaways. There are 20 new castaways this time around, and each of them will be competing to win the grand prize. Read on to learn more about the season 39 castaways.

‘Vokai’ Tribe

Janet Carbin – Janet is a professional lifeguard who works and lives in Palm Bay, Florida. She is 59 years old, which makes her the second-oldest castaway of the season.

‘Lairo’ Tribe

Ronnie Bardah – Ronnie is a professional poker player who hails from Boston, Mass. He is 35 years old.

Boston Rob and Sandra will serve as the “idols” for the season’s theme, which is “Island of the Idols..” Some of the castaways will be given the opportunity to visit the Island of the Idols to learn strategy. Each castaway who visits the “island” will then decide if they should put their knowledge to the test for a possible advantage, or risk losing something very important in the as a result.

“It’s a Survivor boot camp where each week, players will be instructed on a different facet of the game,” said host Jeff Probst. “Then have a chance to test what they’ve learned for a shot at an advantage.”