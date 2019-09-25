Survivor Season 39 Rules: How Does the Show Work?

Tonight is the season 39 premiere of Survivor on CBS, and fans of the show may be curious how the new structure works, and what rules the castaways will have to abide by.

This season, a group of 20 castaways will compete for the grand prize. It is called “Island of the Idols,” and the season-long theme will see castaways making visits the titular location. Once there, they will be greeted by Boston Rob and Sandra, two “game legends” who will serves as mentors. Boston Rob and Sandra will put their given trainee through “Survivor boot camp,” in the hopes that they can teach him or her how to succeed.

Castaways Will Be Mentored By Returning Winners Boston Rob & Sandra

According to CBS, the new rules will enable castaways to choose between accepting a test or sacrificing something crucial. Read the full synopsis below:

…Some castaways will have the opportunity to visit the Island of the Idols to learn skills and strategy from these ‘idols.’ Each player, selected to visit the special island in various ways throughout the season, will have to decide if they should put their knowledge to the test for a chance at a possible advantage in the game, or risk losing something very important in the process. Those who can rise up to the challenge will possibly gain an advantage and continue their individual quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

Host Jeff Probst Likened Season 39 to a ‘Survivor Boot Camp’

In a press release, Survivor host Jeff Probst said that the Island of the Idols will be a “Survivor boot camp,” and that castaways will be able to test their endurance and knowledge in ways that audiences have never seen. “Rob and Sandra will literally going to walk down, and their minds are going to be blown,” he teased. “And their [Rob & Sandra’s] job is to teach new players various aspects of the game and then test them to see what they’ve learned for that player to earn an advantage.”

The tests that each castaway will have to take on will vary depending on the person. According to executive producer Matt Van Wagenen, some of the tests will be competitions, others will be commands, and “other times, people will not even realize that the test has begun. It’s like boiling a frog slowly.”

Castaways Will Be Able to Prove Their Skills Through Various Tests

The punishment system is similarly mysterious. Whenever a castaway doesn’t complete a test, they will be able to negotiate the consequences with Boston Rob and Sandra. “They can make the idol prize good for two Tribal Councils instead of just one, or give them a two-minute head start ahead of Rob,” said Parade.com.

Sandra explained that her goal isn’t to punish newcomers, but to make them tougher and more experienced. “That’s what we’re here to do,” she reasoned. “Help them hopefully to make it to day 39 and be winners like me and Rob.”