Suzanne Whang’s Final Instagram Post Reveals ‘Skeletal Wrists’

Getty Suzanne Whang

Longtime House Hunters star and host Suzanne Whang passed away on September 19, 2019. The beloved narrator, who hosted the HGTV show from 1999 to 2006, died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 56.

Announcing the news via Facebook, her partner Jeff Vezain wrote a beautiful message to her family, friends, and fans to announce the news. He wrote:

Suzanne Whang (1962-2019). A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories. On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her. For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits. I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate. As I, her family and her closest friends process her transition, we ask for your prayers and loving thoughts. We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort. As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you.
Love & Blissings,
Jeff Vezain

Whang Documented Her Battle with Breast Cancer on Social Media

On February 25, Whang posted a photo of her chest. Unafraid to show her scars with the world she wrote, “Yep, that’s a photo of my chest. I have 3 tits now, and the tumor is bigger than both of my other tits combined! Sheesh. I just wanted you to see what I’m dealing with. It’s much more aggressive than the cancer I had in 2011, so I’ve had to increase my dosage of targeted immunotherapy, which is quite costly.” Whang also posted the picture on Instagram.

Invitation to Suzanne Whang’s Lovewaffle Fundraiser! Yes, that's a photo of my chest. I have 3 tits now, and the tumor is
bigger than both of my other tits combined! Sheesh. I just wanted you to see what I'm dealing with. It's quite aggressive, so I've had to increase my dosage of targeted immunotherapy, which is quite costly. I have a
follow-up appointment at Hope 4 Cancer in Mexico on March 25th, and I want to be able to afford whatever they recommend for the next chapter of my recovery. So let's all say goodbye to this pesky tumor and all the smaller ones inside my body! This will be like my faux-neral! Some friends will
perform, and other will give a Youlogy, which is my term for a eulogy you write for someone you love while they're alive, and read it to them while they can appreciate it! Sunday March 3rd 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm (please be on time, and we may need your help setting up!) The Secret Rose Theater 11246 W. Magnolia Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601 Limited stacked parking behind the theater, down the alley just east of the theater. Street parking is tricky, so leave plenty of time to park. To reserve your seat: Make a $50 suggested minimum donation, either via PayPal (to funny@suzannewhang.com, using the Send to Friends & Family option) or via her GoFundMe page (Click on link in bio!) with a note
saying that the donation is for attendance at the fundraiser. Dress is casual. Since this had to be put together so last minute (we got the theater space donated for free thanks to #RickShaw), let me know if you can donate healthy food/drink for the event. Otherwise, this is a casual potluck, so that I can put all the funds toward my treatments. I will be there! Other confirmed guests who will be attending,
speaking, or performing, include @tombergeron @vanessamarcilmlovesk @mauricebenard @jeffvezain7 @robinreiser @anthonyfedorovmusic @catfightjoy #ArtPodell #DavePodell, @nayo.wallace @carmaels_melody @blondesforjesus @chrisbonnoart #DemianaMishreki, #KarenRontowski,
@traciszy

To help cover mounting medical expenses, friends hosted a charity fundraiser in North Hollywood in March, which raised a total of $18,000. “I want to be able to afford whatever they recommend for the next chapter of my recovery. So let’s all say Ta-Ta to the Third Tata!”

Whang’s Final Instagram Post Mentions Her ‘Skeletal Wrists’

Thank you SO MUCH to @stylistpamela for the beautiful matching #Bunny bracelets that she had custom made for me and @vanessamarcilmlovesk! It’s a good thing they’re adjustable, because I currently have skeletal wrists. This photo was taken from V’s wrist (you can tell because of all her other fancy bracelets ~ my wrists are usually bare except for a black ponytail holder). Great news ~ 2 new LoveStop episodes (16 & 17) just dropped today! Click on the link in my bio for SoundCloud, or cut & paste this link for iTunes: https://m.soundcloud.com/user-223123555/ Also, Episode 17 debuts our brand new #LoveStop theme song, with lyrics by me, and music by my friend @carmaels_melody and her brother @bmoefitz at #TheMelodyFactory! Carmael is singing, and we LOVE it! So check it out and tell us what you think. 💛

Whang, who also worked as an actress on shows including Dexter, General Hospital, and Criminal Minds, seemed to know the end was near. In July, she went with Vezain to visit Kauai, Hawaii, as part of what she called her “shamanic healing journey,” and in her final Instagram post before jetting off, she posted about her new best friend bracelets with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Captioning the photo Whang wrote, “Thank you SO MUCH to @stylistpamela for the beautiful matching #Bunny bracelets that she had custom made for me and @vanessamarcilmlovesk! It’s a good thing they’re adjustable, because I currently have skeletal wrists. This photo was taken from V’s wrist (you can tell because of all her other fancy bracelets ~ my wrists are usually bare except for a black ponytail holder).

