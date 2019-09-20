Suzanne Whang’s Final Instagram Post Reveals ‘Skeletal Wrists’

Longtime House Hunters star and host Suzanne Whang passed away on September 19, 2019. The beloved narrator, who hosted the HGTV show from 1999 to 2006, died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 56.

Announcing the news via Facebook, her partner Jeff Vezain wrote a beautiful message to her family, friends, and fans to announce the news. He wrote:

Suzanne Whang (1962-2019). A lifetime of love, adventure, humor and bliss now lives in our memories. On Tuesday evening around 7:20pm, Suzanne breathed her last breath here at home, as I knelt beside her and caressed her. For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism. She was immensely encouraged by the love of her family, friends and those she had yet to meet. Your kind, loving messages always lifted her spirits. I know she would prefer that her life be celebrated, as opposed to her passing mourned, but I also know how vehemently she disagreed with anyone being told, “Don’t cry.” So…cry if you will. I’ve been crying a LOT! And laughing…and everything in between. It’s all part of life, but laughter was a staple of our dynamic. Her audacious sense of humor blessed many, shocked a few, but allowed us to laugh in the face of adversity. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mentor and advocate. As I, her family and her closest friends process her transition, we ask for your prayers and loving thoughts. We have appreciated all of the kind words and memories shared on her Facebook page. It has brought much comfort. As I say good bye to a soul who was more than a true love, but also a best friend and an intellectual and spiritual book-end, know that we may not be able to respond to queries, but will try to keep you updated. Thank you.

Love & Blissings,

Jeff Vezain

Whang Documented Her Battle with Breast Cancer on Social Media

On February 25, Whang posted a photo of her chest. Unafraid to show her scars with the world she wrote, “Yep, that’s a photo of my chest. I have 3 tits now, and the tumor is bigger than both of my other tits combined! Sheesh. I just wanted you to see what I’m dealing with. It’s much more aggressive than the cancer I had in 2011, so I’ve had to increase my dosage of targeted immunotherapy, which is quite costly.” Whang also posted the picture on Instagram.

To help cover mounting medical expenses, friends hosted a charity fundraiser in North Hollywood in March, which raised a total of $18,000. “I want to be able to afford whatever they recommend for the next chapter of my recovery. So let’s all say Ta-Ta to the Third Tata!”

Whang’s Final Instagram Post Mentions Her ‘Skeletal Wrists’

Whang, who also worked as an actress on shows including Dexter, General Hospital, and Criminal Minds, seemed to know the end was near. In July, she went with Vezain to visit Kauai, Hawaii, as part of what she called her “shamanic healing journey,” and in her final Instagram post before jetting off, she posted about her new best friend bracelets with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Captioning the photo Whang wrote, “Thank you SO MUCH to @stylistpamela for the beautiful matching #Bunny bracelets that she had custom made for me and @vanessamarcilmlovesk! It’s a good thing they’re adjustable, because I currently have skeletal wrists. This photo was taken from V’s wrist (you can tell because of all her other fancy bracelets ~ my wrists are usually bare except for a black ponytail holder).

