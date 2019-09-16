SYTYCD 2019 Winner: Who Won ‘So You Think You Can Dance’?

The season finale of So You Think You Can Dance premieres tonight from 8-10 p.m. ET on FOX. The final four contestants will compete to join the ranks of America’s Favorite Dancers, as well as earn a $250,000 prize and a cover article in “Dance Spirit.” The four contestants include Gino Cosculluela, Bailey Munoz, Mariah Russell and Sophie Pittman.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you don’t want to know what happened and who made it through season 16 episode 15 of So You Think You Can Dance. The article will be updated live as the episode airs.

GoldDerby reports that dancer Bailey Munoz is the favorite heading into the season. SYTYCD judge Mary Murphy talked about Munoz, and the ways in which he is unique among the rest of the finalists. “There was definitely some heated discussion to put Bailey into this top five guys,” she revealed. “His size was a consideration… It’s always scary when we put a b-boy in and will he be able to cope with all the material he is given because they are not trained dancers. They’re not even used to doing choreography.”

Despite his physical constraints, Murphy feels confident that Munoz will be the dancer to beat during the finale. “He’s the Rudy of this competition because every single week he is outside his style,” she said, referring to the film about the underdog athlete. “Like I can’t wrap my head around doing one choreography and trying to pick that up and put a performance on top of that.”

Bailey Munoz Has Been Touted as the Fan Favorite Heading Into the Finale

Munoz talked to Asian Journal about his successful run, and how he’s thrilled to be given an opportunity to do what he loves. “Learning all the [different genres of] of dance is so hard because everything has a certain technique whether it be ballroom, ballet or contemporary,” he explained. “I’m just stepping in that mindset like if I’m learning choreography of contemporary, I have to pretend that I am a contemporary dancer besides just being a B-Boy.” He described his time on SYTYCD as an “amazing experience.”

Mary Murphy then talked about finalist Sophie Pittman and how she has exceeded expectations. “We had some discussions on her. Me and Nigel fought for her and the other two judges didn’t really want to put her through,” she explained. “But ultimately, me and Nigel went out and put her through and she is somebody who has come further than we thought originally she would.”

The longtime judge also found time to touch upon the other two finalists, Mariah Russell and Gino Cosculluela. “I have always seen them in the finale. Everything they did during Academy week, they annihilated,” she said of the teenage finalists. “Their solos when we first saw them were just amazing. But again the Academy week gives us more insight to whether someone is going to be able to keep that up.”