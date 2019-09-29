Tadah Foods on ‘Shark Tank’: A Look Inside the East Mediterranean Cuisine

Tadah Foods is more than just a frozen East Mediterranean cuisine brand. It’s a social enterprise that promotes eating well and doing good, and will be featured on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank.

Created by founder John Sorial, Tadah Foods helps fund non-profit organizations that the company is passionate about. In fact, over 25% of the business’s profits go to organizations that are actively engaged in social change.

What Kind of Food Do They Offer?

Take a look at the Tada Foods website, and you will come across the company’s various products, which range from falafel wraps in different flavors to falafel poppers.

As he explains in an interview with Triple Pundit, it took Sorial years before embarking on the journey that is now Tadah Foods.

Born and raised in New York City to an immigrant family of restaurant entrepreneurs, Sorial tells Triple Pundit, “Growing up in NYC, you’re exposed to so many different types of food… It was the ‘United Nations’ of friends, neighbors and foods. It shaped who I was and what I did. It was the perfect playground for my inner chubby kid.”

Despite his love for food, Sorial went on to earn his chemical engineering degree from Johns Hopkins. After that, he worked for AOL in marketing. Eventually, Sorial decided to embark on his own business plans, which led to the creation of what is now Tadah. He tells Triple Pundit, “I wanted to make this product the way my parents would serve it out of their deli or restaurant.”

Tadah Wrapps was founded in 2011 and initially exhibited at the Specialty Food Association’s “Fancy Food Show”. The company’s items were sold at Roots Market in Maryland by April 2011. Within a matter of weeks, the items would be sold at Whole Foods stores.

Sorial explains to Triple Pundit, “I was never driven by money… Whatever I’m doing, I’m always doing for other people.”

In his LinkedIn bio, Sorial adds, “I think I’ll be honest and say I’ve been blessed enough to succeed in different positions in various industries. Some of those experiences have helped, but have not completely prepared me for the role of social entrepreneur. The person at the helm of a nationally growing food line, who at times doesn’t know what he doesn’t know, but is tenaciously hanging on for the ride of his life.”

Where To Buy Tadah

You can easily order Tadah Food products online here. Click here to check out where the products are sold at a store near you.

Tonight, Sorial will be sharing his product with the sharks on the Season 11 premiere of Shark Tank.

The entrepreneur says of his product, “We aspire to become active, responsible, corporate citizens, not just with our money, but with our time. I believe that the social enterprise business model is the future for all companies looking to make a meaningful connection with their communities and their consumers.”

Today, Sorial lives with his family in Alexandria, Virginia. What will the sharks make of his invention?

Be sure to tune into Shark Tank tonight on ABC at 9pm ET/PT to find out.

