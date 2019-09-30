Team John Legend on The Voice Season 17 So Far 9/30/2019

The Voice season 17 is underway, with John Legend returning as a mentor and team leader alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani. Since Team Legend won season 16 of the reality singing competition, all eyes are on Legend as he assembles his new team of talented artists.

Although season 16 was John Legend’s first as a Voice coach, Team Legend won when Maelyn Jarmon was crowned the season’s victory in the finale. After winning season 16, Jarmon opened up to Newsweek about her experience being mentored by Legend. She said “John has really taught me to trust my instincts. Before I came here, I questioned myself a lot — as most artists do. I’m a perfectionist, yes, but I also want to make sure that I have true artistry. I’d try something, and he often validated my choices saying things like ‘Wow, what an interesting musical choice.’ To hear something like that from John Legend … it’s amazing.” Continuing, she revealed “John played a huge role in song choice, which is a major factor in this competition. Stylistically, I have my own way of doing things, but he suggested things that I would have never tried on my own.”

As the blind auditions progress, fans of the show will watch Legend choose the singers he wants to work with and coach through the season, and hopefully to victory. They, like Jarmon, will get to benefit from his expertise and advice. Heading into week 2 of season 16, John Legend’s team consists of 3 artists: Katie Kadan, Max Boyle and Will Breman.

Here’s what you should know about the talented artists on John Legend’s team so far:

Katie Kadan

Katie Kadan, a professional musician from Chicago, floored all four judges, each of which turned around during her rendition of “Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin. Legend, who was the first to turn around, ultimately won Kadan over and she chose to join his team.

After her audition aired on the show, Kadan acknowledged her spot on Team Legend on Instagram, writing “Thanks to all who tuned in to @nbcthevoice this week! Keep watching because all of my friends on the show are amazing! I’m like a proud mama! See who else makes it on @johnlegend team!!! #johnlegendhugs.”

Max Boyle

As Max Boyle sang “Wayfaring Stranger” by Ed Sheeran, both Legend and Kelly Clarkson turned their chairs for him; however, Legend blocked Clarkson, which meant Boyle was his to claim for his team.

After his place on Team Legend was revealed, Boyle, a Toledo, Ohio native, wrote on Instagram “So a thing happened and ummmmmm now im on @johnlegend ‘s team on @nbcthevoice ?!?! So pumped and grateful for this amazing opportunity.”

Will Breman

Will Breman, who is 25 years old and from Santa Barbara, California, sang “Say You’ll Be There” during his blind audition. John Legend and Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs around from Breman; Legend praised Breman’s artistic choices he took with his cover of the well-known song, and Breman revealed that Legand was one of his influences. After the two sang an impromptu duet of “Ordinary People” together, Breman chose to join Team Legend.

Legend quipped at fellow Voice mentor Stefani, tweeting “You can’t fight fate @gwenstefani! Will was meant to be on #TeamLegend! Thank you for being so understanding. #VoicePremiere.”

When Breman took to Instagram to reflect on the experiences he had in the week following his blind audition airing on The VoiceMy personal favorite, getting at least 500+ messages from people either on the #autismspectrum #aspergers or who have family/friends on the spectrum expressing sheer gratitude for using @nbcthevoice to bring light to those topics. I’m at a loss for words, and I really don’t know if I can fully live up to those comments, but dangit I’ll do my best! #AspiesUnite.

Tune in to The Voice season 17, Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.