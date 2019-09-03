Teen Mom OG Reunion Part 2 Spoilers

Teen Mom OG is back for the reunion show, and with it lots of drama. The cast went through many ups and downs during season 8, including Maci Bookout’s relationship with her ex and Amber Portwood’s arrest for domestic battery back in July. Read on to learn more about the reunion and what the cast will be revealing.

In a promo for the season 8 reunion, Bookout talks about her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and how she is looking for him to have a more consistent role in her life and that of their son Bentley. Edwards has had a tumultuous stint on the show, with multiple arrests and stints in rehab. “I’m not even really looking for an apology,” Bookout explained. “I think having a conversation and hearing how he would like to see [his relationship with Bently] get better and knowing he does want this. Besides that, just really putting in the effort and being consistent.”

Maci Bookout Will Address Her Relationship with Ex Ryan Edwards

Bookout said that while her main priority is her son, she is open to speaking to Edwards and repairing their friendship. “If he has things that he wants to say to me, that’s perfectly fine. I’m happy to hear them,” she admitted. “But there’s nothing I have to hear.” This isn’t the first time that Bookout has talked about her ex onscreen. She’s been critical of Edwards and his legal troubles throughout the season.

“The fact that he’s already had what seems like 5,000 chances … you can’t afford to make petty mistakes,” Bookout said during a previous episode. “This sucks because we’re going to have to figure out when and how to tell Bentley. I’m still angry. You don’t f**k with me when it comes to my kids and my husband… He’s done both.” Expect to see the former couple hash out their issues during tonight’s reunion.

Amber Portwood Will Discuss Her Recent Arrest for the First Time In Public

Another big story heading into the reunion is Amber Portwood and her recent arrest. The promo shows her discussing what happened with interview Drew Pinsky, but things seemingly take a turn for the worse when she refuses to answer a question. Upon being asked what happened and how she has been doing since, Portwood said “I can’t.” She then asked to contact her lawyers, and insisted that she tell her side of the story because she needed “assurance.”

The promo seems to imply that there are some legal issues still in the air, and that Portwood’s legal team has requested she not release details on the case publicly. Portwood did not appear in part one of the reunion, though some of the other cast members opened up about the arrest. “I was very shocked,” Bookout admitted. “But she can reach out to us and we will be there for her anytime.”

Catelynn was similarly hopeful, and said that she contacted Portwood shortly after the news broke. “She was sad and scared,” she recalled. “I text her every day and [say], ‘I’m thinking of you, I’m here for you’ and things like that.” Find out more about Portwood’s case during tonight’s special reunion episode on MTV.