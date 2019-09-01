The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Ending Explained

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance skillfully delivers a difficult balancing act between creating a bridge to the 1982 film and establishing its own lore in the process. You don’t have to be a longtime fan of the Gelflings and Skeksis to have questions about the ending. Let’s delve into the mysteries that remain in Thra.

Warning: Series Spoilers Ahead

There’s Something About The Gelflings

With the battle over, the Gelflings are facing an uncertain future; after all, defeating the Skeksis comes with a high price for survivors. As the series ends, Gelflings are in a crisis with Fara and All-Maudra dead. More importantly, Rian is reeling with the revelations of the Dual Glaive as well as the sacrifice of The Archer. Meanwhile, Deet has absorbed The Darkening and is on her way to meet her destiny; the world she is entering into is one of depravity, suffering, and death. Whether or not Rian actually tries to save her, Deet could come to be his worst nightmare. All of this happens without even getting into the prophecy, which proves to be nothing more than speculation.

Return Of The Skeksis

The Skeksis have never quite belonged in Thra and now the reasons why seem even more clear. More so, stealing the Gelfling essence for their own quest only cements a place as outsiders as much as villains. It’s not hard to understand the Skeksis’ evil intentions when they set the darkening on Thra; only Deet’s sacrifice prevents the plan from reaching its horrifying fruition. While they are reduced in power and presence at this point, there are obviously some major events that yet to taken place. The Skeksis have a long way to go in becoming the vile monsters seen in The Dark Crystal.

Creation Of A Myth

Garthim is one of the major creations to come from this prequel. Seen more in The Dark Crystal than the series itself, these monstrosities are as imposing as they are fierce. It stands to reason from the cinematic mythology that they have far more of a story to tell. After all, theses creatures become an integral part of the Skeksis strategy for controlling the Gelflings and Thra.

So, where does all of this leave viewers? The story has plenty of events to address leading up to the events of the film. The largest details may be in the crystal shards that not only have a home in the now destroyed Dual Glaive. Their place in the story, in addition to the battle, ultimately lies among the Skeksis.

Above all, any questions left unanswered will ultimately rely on Netflix. No second season has been announced and the company is no doubt monitoring views as well as user feedback in making a decision. It’s a fate that neither the Gelflings or Skeksis can control.