‘The Masked Singer’ 2019 Sneak Preview Live Recap

The Masked Singer season 2 premieres on Fox on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c. Ahead of the premiere, on Sunday, September 15, the network shared a “Super Sneak Peek” into what’s to come, including the masked characters that this season’s celebrities will be hiding behind when they perform.

The preview was hosted by judge Ken Jeong and season 1’s winner T-Pain. Promoting the preview episode, Jeong teased on Instagram that fans should tune in to the “Super Sneak Peek” for the first clues of the new season.

Here’s what we learned about season 2 from the sneak peek preview:

Beware of mild spoilers about season 2 of The Masked Singer and stop reading now if you want to watch the season 2 premiere clue-less. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

To start off the sneak peek, they recapped the highlights from season 1. The recap went over the clues chosen for the first season’s celebrities, which is helpful for the audience because it showed that some of the clues might not actually mean what they seem at first. It will take deep thought and careful sleuthing to identify the season 2 celebrities behind the masks.

Finally, it was time for the mask characters to be revealed:

The Skeleton was the first mask introduced. They introduced the Skeleton as coming straight from “anatomy class” and “made of bones and bling.” In the package, the Skeleton said “I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven being here, and I’m going to sing my heart out… if I had one.”

The Fox was next; he called himself a “superhero” and said he was ready to “devour the competition.” The package revealed the Fox costume took the longest to make.

The Icecream character gave this description: “I’m made of sugar, dairy, and I live for half of February.” Perhaps the Valentine’s Day date on the calendar is a clue?

When Eagle was introduced, they said “They’ll be saluting me in the very end.” The celebrity requested the costume’s sun medallion and red bandana.

The Tree told the audience to expect “delicious performances,” and the video said that the costume was inspired by 1950s pinup models.

The Flamingo said that they love “mascara,” and that in the competition, “I may never put my foot down.” The sneak peek included a clip of the Flamingo’s first performance, which was an impressive version of “Lady Marmalade.” Based on that short video, it seems that Flamingo is a professional singer.

The Butterfly said “I’m flying high and ready to shake up the competition” and asked “Are you ready to feel the Butterfly Effect?”

The Penguin‘s main clue was “I might be cold as ice, but I’m ready to bring the heat.” A second reference to cold temperatures confirmed that the celebrity has some kind of relationship to the cold.

The Leopard is dressed in a royal Baroque costume that was designed to hide the celebrity’s body shape. The Leopard provided a major clue, saying “I’ve been spotted with the president.”

The Egg dropped a number of egg puns, later revealing that they “always work hard for the first and last letters of the alphabet” and also revealed they are “pro-team.”