Butterfly on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 9/25/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 has kicked off with a bang and viewers are drawn in by the craziness. For those who are new to the show, there is a panel of celebrity judges, along with an in-studio audience, who watch disguised celebrities sing for votes on stage. Each “masked” star wears an elaborate costume and gets into character. Then, they are voted on based on their performances. The show provides clues about who the star could be. In addition, the judges ask questions to make some of their own guesses.

This may sound like it’s fairly easy, but it’s actually pretty difficult. Some of the clues are very vague.

At the end of each show, one of the “masked singers” is eliminated and unmasked. And, the very first singer on the show this season was “Butterfly”.

Each week, we will continue to update you with more guesses and clues about the identity of the Butterfly. Read on below for the rundown on the clues and guesses about the Butterfly so far, as well as more info on the show itself.

Butterfly “Masked Singer” Clues

Like an actual butterfly, for the past year, Butterfly said, “I’ve been waiting in my cocoon.” She said she’s been waiting for a change, that she’s experienced success. She was then shown in a photoshoot. The city of London was shown as her possible home. Then, some kind of transformation shown.

She went on to say, “I release my past and anyone who has clipped my wings.” She also said she’s there to take people to church. Then, a cross was shown in the background.

Host Nick Cannon asked Butterfly why she’s the Butterfly and she said that she has “a lot of soul” in her wings.

Ahead of the premiere, on the sneak peek episode, Butterfly said she “bumps into everything” and prays she doesn’t “fall over” on stage. Billboard reported that Butterfly also said on the sneak preview, “I’m flying high and ready to shake up the competition! I’m going to give my components butterflies in their stomachs. Are you ready to feel the butterfly effect?”

Butterfly “Masked Singer” Guesses

Judge Nicole Scherzinger called Butterfly a singer and she exclaimed, “What a way to open the show!” She said she loved that Butterfly was so in character.

Jenny McCarthy was guessing Fantasia as the Butterfly’s identity, while Nicole Scherzinger threw out Diana Ross as a guess. She also guessed a possible Cara Delevigne.

Butterfly “Masked Singer” Premiere Performance

Butterfly performed “Bang Bang” with an awesome performance. She pulled off some killer runs in a face-off against contestant Egg.

Ultimately, the Butterfly won the face-off.