The Masked Singer 2019 Premiere Reveal: Who Gets Unmasked First?

Season 2 of The Masked Singer premiered on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX. The two-hour episode featured the first round of celebrity clues, performances, guesses, and the first two unmaskings of the season.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, entitled “Return of the Masks: Groups A & B,” teased “The first eight undercover celebrity singers face off against one another in head-to-toe costumes.”

The whole appeal of the show, ultimately, is to see which celebrities are performing behind their elaborate disguises. So, while it’s sad to see any characters eliminated from the competition, excitement mounted as the premiere revealed two celebrity identities:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW and stop reading now if you are not caught up on the season 2 premiere of The Masked Singer and don’t want to know which celebrities got unmasked.

The Egg Was Unmasked & the Celebrity Is…

On the first night of competition for “Group A,” the Butterfly faced off against the Egg and the Thingamajig competed against the Skeleton. The Egg and Skeleton lost their head-to-head challenges, which meant they each had one last opportunity to stay in the competition in the “smackdown” round.

During the “smackdown” round, the Egg sang “One Way or Another” by Blondie, while the Skeleton sang “Hard to Handle” by The Black Crowes. The Skeleton won the smackdown, which meant the Egg was the first celebrity to be unmasked.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.