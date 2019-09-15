‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Cast of Characters & Costumes

Season 2 of The Masked Singer is upon us, but when does it start? The premiere date for the new season is set for September 25, 2019, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but Fox is also airing a sneak peek on September 15, 2019. The sneak peek will feature season 1 winner T-Pain, the judges, and some clues about the contestants, ahead of the new season. Read on below for spoilers on what we know about the cast, characters, and costumes so far …

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Cast



Before we get into the characters and clues about the disguised celebrities participating in season 2, let’s get into the core cast. Nick Cannon has returned as the host of the show and all four of the season 1 judges are back – Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Fox network has described this season’s cast of celebrities as this: “Collectively, all of the Season Two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 Grammy Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People.”

“The Masked Singer” Season 2 Characters & Costumes



Nicole Scherzinger appeared on an episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan and revealed that there are more characters this season on the show, as last season had 12 performers. So far, these are the costumes known for the new season:

Egg

Flamingo

Leopard

Skeleton

Fox

Thingamajig

Ice Cream

Eagle

Butterfly

Panda

Rose

Rottweiler

Black Widow Spider

Christmas Tree

So far, only 14 costumes have been revealed, but there are 16 total, according to Fox. Marina Toybina, The Masked Singer costume designer, told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a lot more variety this year. It’s visually inspiring. We want them to be more playful on stage, like a little party. These are enriched in detail. They’re walkable art.”

On episode 1 of the new season, the first eight undercover celebrity singers will battle it out on stage. The other eight celebrities will then battle it out on episode 2.

People has reported that The Masked Singer is such a big hit that it has already been renewed for season 3. The premiere air date is set for February 2, 2020, immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl. Then, after the season 3 premiere, the show will move time slots to Wednesday nights, airing from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

Craig Plestis, one of the executive producers of the show, told Decider that he knew the show would be a huge hit. He explained, “It really was phenomenal. The first night when we were seeing the comments come through before the ratings, I’ve never seen that much engagement level on any show I’ve ever worked on. We’re just blessed that America got involved in [the show] the way that they did.”

And, when talking about season 2, Plestis teased, “As well as just getting some unbelievable talent within the show, I think there are definitely going to be some huge surprises that America will see within the coming months. There are going to be some good twists and turns in this next season. This is the one show like pay attention, it’s all there for you if you want to pay attention. If you don’t, you’re having a great time watching a great show as well.”

