The Masked Singer Season 2 Voting Is Closed for Viewers

The Masked Singer returns to television with a two-hour season 2 premiere on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on FOX. Each week, masked celebrities will perform for an audience and panel of judges; at the end of each episode, one competitor will be eliminated and unmasked until a Masked Singer champion is crowned.

Fox’s official synopsis for the two-hour premiere episode reads “The first eight undercover celebrity singers face off against one another in head-to-toe costumes.”

When explaining the show’s format, FOX writes “With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a ‘whodunit,’ it’s a ‘whosungit!'”

So, how does each elimination get determined, and what role do viewers at home get to play throughout the season? Here’s everything you need to know:

The Show Was Pretaped, So There Is No Live Voting Opportunity

The entire season was taped months in advance of the season 2 premiere, so the performances and elimination you watch each week will not be happening live. Because of this, voting is closed and there is no opportunity for viewers at home to vote and impact the season’s outcome.

Who stays and who goes each week has been pre-determined by the votes of the audience members present for each episode taping. For each live show taping, the audience members were asked to vote for their favorite performances in head-to-head competition. While watching the show at home, you will hear host Nick Cannon tell the audience to cast their votes throughout the course of each episode, and you will see shots of audience members voting – voting is a privilege offered exclusively to those who were in the live audience.

‘The Masked Singer’ Invites Viewers to Cast Their Guesses on Twitter

While viewers are not able to vote for who stays in the competition and who gets eliminated (and therefore unmasked), you can still get involved on social media as the episode airs. Each masked character has its own hashtag on Twitter, which means that when they perform and their clues are revealed, you can take to Twitter to offer your predictions about the possible celebrities behind the mask.

This won’t keep your favorites from getting eliminated, but it’s a fun way to engage with other Masked Singer fans and compare notes and guesses as more clues are revealed as the season progresses. Throughout the season, The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter page will also ask fans and followers to weigh in on who they think are behind the masks, and which characters they think are worthy of the championship title.

