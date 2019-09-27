‘The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders’: Meet the Lifetime Cast

Tonight, The Secret Life of Cheerleaders will air on Lifetime at 8pm ET/PT. The movie follows Ava, who recently transferred to a new high school. With the insistence of her mother, played by Denise Richards, Ava agrees to try out for the cheerleading squad, but this doesn’t sit well with the head cheerleader, Katrina.

Read on to meet the cast of the show.

Denise Richards

Denise Richards plays Candice, Ava’s mother.

Richards is best known for playing Carmen Ibanez in Startrip Troopers, and also for appearing in Love Actually, The World is Not Enough, Undercover Brother, and Blue Mountain State. She also appeared as herself on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a recent interview with Parade, Ricahrds shared of the movie, “I think the story’s about this girl that’s trying to fit in and makes some bad choices and then, knowing right from wrong, decided to make a better choice.”

Savannah May

Savannah May plays the lead character of Ava in The Secret Life of Cheerleaders.

May is known for playing Buttercup on the TV series Knight Squad, and Marigold on Cousins for Life. In a recent interview with Relate Magazine, she explained, “I was born right outside of Houston, Texas and started dancing when I was 3 years old. I absolutely fell in love with performing on a stage and when I turned 11, I auditioned for a musical theater academy, called, The Humphreys School of Musical Theater. I trained with them for about 5 years in singing, dancing and acting before moving out to LA.”

Speaking about The Secret Life of Cheerleaders, she added, “I just wrapped my first movie, and I am ecstatic about it! I don’t want to give too much away, but it was the kind of role I have always dreamed of playing. My characters’ name is Ava, and she has a lot of baggage from her past, so she comes to a new school, in a new town for a change of scenery that her mom thinks will be good for her.”

Alexandria DeBerry

Alexandria DeBerry has been modeling since age 5. She has appeared in campaigns and commercials for American Girl, Barbie, and Burger King. After moving to Los Angeles, she booked roles on ABC’s I’m With Her, Nick’s True Jackson VP, and Disney’s Shake It Up.

DeBerry will be playing Lila in the upcoming film 47 Hours and Sarah Smith in Send It!.

Gunner Burkhardt

Gunner Burkhardt will be playing Patrick in what is his first TV movie.

Josie Davis

Josie Davis will be playing Ms. Sinclair.

Davis has appeared in a number of popular TV shows, including NCIS, Two and a Half Men, CSI: Miami, and CSI: New York. Most recently, she played Dani in The Hot Seat. In 1990, she appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210, playing Camille Desmond.

Be sure to tune into The Secret Life of Cheerleaders airing tonight on Lifetime at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 16 Premiere Spoilers

