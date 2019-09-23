‘The Voice’ 2019 Premiere Date, Time & Season 17 Schedule

Season 17 of The Voice is here and the judges’ panel is full of familiar faces. There is also a returning coach, who has been away from the show for a few seasons. And, for those unaware, longtime veteran coach Adam Levine quit the show after last season. But, the show must go on, right? Get the rundown on what time the season 17 premiere airs, what channel to watch it on tonight, the show’s schedule, and more info below.

“THE VOICE” 2019 PREMIERE TIME AND DATE: The date of the premiere for season 17 of The Voice is September 23, 2019. The show airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and Carson Daly has returned, once again, as the host.

“THE VOICE” 2019 SCHEDULE: The show generally airs on Monday and Tuesday nights, up until the finale, with the occasional Wednesday night special episode. Premiere Monday will be a two-hour episode and Tuesday will be just one hour, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. TV Guide has reported that the show will continue on throughout the season with its regular episodes airing in their Monday-Tuesday time slots, though episode times may change getting closer to the finale.

“THE VOICE” 2019 CHANNEL: The show always airs on the NBC network. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

“THE VOICE” SEASON 16 COACHES: Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have been staples as coaches on the show, but Levine quit after last season, as he announced in an Instagram post on May 24, 2019. Kelly Clarkson joined a couple of seasons ago and has returned. EGOT winner John Legend signed on last season and he’s back again as well. Gwen Stefani was a coach on the show for a couple of seasons and ended up dating co-star Shelton, with whom she is still in a relationship, according to Country Living. Stefani is now back, rounding out the four. Shelton took home the win last season.

“THE VOICE” 2019 GUEST JUDGES: When it comes to the mentors or guest advisers this season, there are several familiar faces, who have been on the show before. Normani will step in as a battle adviser for Team Kelly, Will.i.am will help Team Gwen, Usher comes aboard to help Team Legend, and Darius Rucker will assist Team Blake. Taylor Swift appears this season as a mentor for all of the teams during the Knockout rounds. Swift was previously on the show as a mentor on season 7.

HOW DOES “THE VOICE” WORK 2019: Two seasons ago, there were two big twists introduced to the show and both are back. “The Block” featured was one of the new additions. This gave judges the ability to “block” one another from bidding on a contestant. The other twist added last season was “The Voice Comeback Stage” digital companion series. Last season, the Knockouts round was removed and was replaced by the Live Cross Battles round. The same will happen this season as well.

When it comes to how the show works, the Blind Auditions are first. They are pre-taped and help the judges to secure their teams. Singers audition, with the judges’ backs turned. If a judge likes what they hear, they can turn their chair and plead their case about why the singer should join their team. Other judges get to use one block to prevent another coach from snatching up a contestant. Once the teams have been made, contestants get pinned against each other in battle rounds. Each coach has the ability to steal cast-offs from other teams, as they eliminated some of their own team members. The Live Cross Battles are, of course, live, and they are similar to the battle rounds. It’s another way to narrow down the teams.

Once the contestants reach the regular live shows and results shows, they continue to sing for America’s votes and rely less on their coaches’ opinions. It’s up to America to move them forward in the competition. Ultimately, only one performer will end up the winner of The Voice season 17.