‘The Voice’ Cast Spoilers 2019: The Judges & Contestants So Far

The Fall 2019 premiere of The Voice airs on September 23, 2019 and they are down a coach. After 16 seasons, longtime judge Adam Levine called it quits. In an Instagram post he wrote on May 24, 2019, Levine revealed, “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go … For me, it was time to move on.” According to MSN, fellow coach Blake Shelton said on Entertainment Tonight that, “I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move … For a guy like Adam, who is just-he’s the most ADD person I think I’ve met-for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing. But I know he’s happy with his decision. Doesn’t mean I am, or any of us [are happy], but at least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen back.”

For some, Levine’s leaving may have been a surprise, but, with Levine’s departure, it left room for a former coach to rejoin the cast. And, we have the details on the season 17 coaches below, along with the guest advisors and Mega Mentor joining the show this season. In addition, below our judges rundown, we have the spoilers on the contestants shown on the season 17 premiere, along with which judges they pick for their teams.

“The Voice” Judges 2019

After being away from the show for a few seasons, Gwen Stefani is back and she is battling it out against co-star and boyfriend Blake Shelton. Those two are joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who became a cast member last season. When it comes to the advisers who are on board to help each team this season, Normani is working with Team Kelly, Will.i.am is on Team Gwen, Usher will help out Team Legend, and Darius Rucker is assisting Team Blake.

And then, this season’s Mega Mentor, who assists all four teams, is Taylor Swift. She previously helped mentor contestants on season 7 of the show as well. Ahead of the season, Shelton spoke with People about Swift’s involvement and revealed, “The first season that she came on, she instantly knew what to say, knew what her job was and was great at it. This season, she brings even more experience to the table. It’s no accident that she’s the biggest star in the world. She’s not only talented, but she’s really smart. So it’s fun to work with.”

Longtime show host Carson Daly has also come back this season. But, the digital companion series The Comeback Stage will not be incorporated this season. It was created two seasons ago and the show has decided to not bring it back. So, there will be no additional coach or cast-offs returning this time around.

“The Voice” Contestants 2019

Going into the new season, Gold Derby has spoiled which contestants appear on the premiere episode, who gets eliminated and which coaches the performers choose. Read on below for the details.

Will Breman picks John Legend

Marina Chello chooses Blake Shelton

Alex Guthrie goes with Kelly Clarkson

Jake HaldenVang is on Gwen Stefani’s team

Kat Hammock is with Blake Shelton

Timmy Hood gets eliminated

Kyndal Inskeep picks Kelly Clarkson

Katie Kaden goes with John Legend

Brennan Lassiter chooses Kelly Clarkson

Jay Miah gets sent home

Rose Short picks Gwen Stefani

CJ Washington ends up getting eliminated