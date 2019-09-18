Mollie Gates, Thomas Middleditch’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Mollie Gates is Thomas Middleditch’s wife. The couple was married in his hometown of Nelson, British Columbia in Canada 2015.

In September 2019, Middleditch told Playboy Magazine that “swinging saved [the couple’s marriage.]” Middleditch said that he told his wife shortly after her marriage that their relationship would be “non-traditional.” Middleditch told the magazine, “To her credit, instead of saying “F*** you, I’m out,” she was like, “Let’s figure this out.” Middleditch described him and his wife as having “different speeds” and arguing about that fact a lot. The “Silicon Valley” star added that the politically correct term is “part of the lifestyle” as “The term swinging is old.”

Middleditch said that he jokingly refers to himself as a “pervert” when it comes to his website. He goes on to say, “I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was a romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away.” Middleditch also said that being part of the lifestyle is part of him and that he is going to explore it “because repression sucks.” He went on saying that he and his wife have been to some “Eyes Wide Shut”-style parties. Middleditch says, “I’ve seen some d****, I’ve seen some butts, I’ve seen some t***. It’s weird—I’ve totally gotten to the point where I can see a d*** and just be like, “Nice hog, buddy.””

When asked if he was Middleditch was comfortable being the face of the lifestyle, he said, “I would be honored to be the face of something.”

Here’s what you need to know Thomas Middleditch’s wife:

1. Gates Worked as a Costume Designer on ‘Silicon Valley’ in 2014

According to Gates’ IMDb page, she worked as a costume designer on “Silicon Valley” in 2014. Gates has also worked on major movies such as “Django: Unchained,” “The Twilight Saga” and “The Dallas Buyer’s Club.”

2. Gates Has a Degree in Apparel Design From Louisiana State University

Gates told 225 Baton Rouge, a Louisiana based magazine, in 2012 that she first got her taste of working in movies while doing an internship at Paper Magazine in New York City. At the time, Gates was studying for a degree in Apparel Design at Louisiana State University. Gates told 225, “That’s when I discovered that I wanted to work in film. In film you really have to know someone to get in, and I didn’t really know many people in the business [in Baton Rouge].”

3. The Couple Has Been Together Since 2012

US Magazine reported that Gates and Middleditch had been together since 2012. The magazine was the first to report that the couple was engaged, saying Middleditch put a ring on it around the holidays in 2014. A friend of the couple’s told US, “They’re very funny together. And Thomas is always making the whole room laugh.”

4. Middleditch & Gates Bought a 1920s Los Angeles Bungalow in 2016

In April 2016, Middleditch and Gates paid $1.5 million for a 1920s style bungalow in Los Angeles, Style at Home reported. The home is described as boasting “an eclectic aesthetic and includes 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Although it might need some updating the house is full of old Hollywood elegance and classic 1920s architecture.” The house was also once owned by set designer Charles Lisanby.

5. Around 1.1 Million American Couples Are Swingers

An NBC News feature from 2019, there are 1.1 million couples in the United States who identify as swingers.

Middleditch said in his Playboy interview that he and his wife have their own rules. He says that compared for some other couples they have met, their “rules are strict.” Middleditch says one of the secrets is, “It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, “All right, we’ve got to stop. Chill.” I’m gas, and she’s brakes.”

