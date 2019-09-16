Did Tiffany Give Birth in South Africa or the U.S. on 90 Day Fiancé?

Tiffany Smith, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, is worried about giving birth in a foreign country on tonight’s episode of the show. The TLC synopsis teases that “Tiffany is traumatized about giving birth in South Africa.”

With Tiffany’s concerns about having the baby in her husband Ronald‘s home country, fans might be wondering where she ended up having their daughter, and if she actually made it home to the U.S. to give birth. Here’s what we know:

Tiffany Gave Birth in the United States While Ronald & His Mother Witnessed Carley’s Birth on Video

Tiffany and Ronald welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to the world on July 3, 2019. Carley weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz and measured 19 inches at birth, and although the happy family shared photos of their little bundle of joy on social media after she was born, it doesn’t look like Ronald was present for her birth, indicating that Tiffany was likely back in the U.S. when she went into labor. Tiffany told People that Ronald was video-chatting with the reality star while she gave birth to Carley.

“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Tiffany told People. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”

Ronald’s mother Ria was also video-chatting with Tiffany while she was in labor, and was able to witness the birth of her first grandchild. “I feel so much love and joy inside. Everything was perfect,” Tiffany told People.

It’s Unclear Why The Reality Star Went Back to the U.S.

Although Tiffany hasn’t announced her reasoning for flying back to the states to give birth to her daughter (even if it meant that Ronald couldn’t be there), there are a few different reasons why the reality star might have chosen to do so.

Starcasm suggested that Tiffany wanted to ensure Carley’s U.S. citizenship when she flew back to the states. Tiffany might have been worried that her daughter wouldn’t be a U.S. citizen if she was born in South Africa, so she made plans to fly back to America in time to have the baby to make certain her daughter was a citizen. The reality star might have also felt more secure in a western hospital, or maybe she just wanted to be near her mother and family when she went into labor.

Either way, Tiffany and Ronald welcomed a healthy baby girl to the world in July, and have been happily updating fans on their little family since. “Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany said, according to People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!”

The couple often posts pictures of the baby on Instagram, alongside pictures of Tiffany’s firstborn son Daniel. Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Tiffany and Ronald’s love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

READ NEXT: Ronald’s Visa Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Can He Move to America?

