TV Premieres & Schedule for October 2019

October is finally here, and this month is packed full of some of the best fall TV premieres, finales and shows of the season. The TV schedule is always excellent this time of year, and this month is no different. October is filled with plenty of new premieres and show returns, including the series premiere of Batwoman, the return of The Walking Dead and Riverdale and the final season of Supernatural. Reality TV lovers have Ink Master, Outdaughtered and Temptation Island premiering, and all of you Halloween lovers have plenty of specials to look forward to throughout the month.

The following is a list of all October, 2019 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything or the premiere time changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern and Central time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, and continuing season premieres, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries, stand-up comedies, series specials or awards ceremonies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series. Although we don’t normally add holiday specials to the list, we decided to make an exception with Halloween right around the corner, so you can add a little extra holiday fun to your normal TV schedule! We hope you enjoy.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in October:

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

3/2 AM: Carmen Sandiego (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Outdaughtered (TLC, Two-Hour Season 6 Premiere)

(TLC, Two-Hour Season 6 Premiere) 9/8 PM: Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook, Season 2)

(Facebook, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Finding Escobar’s Millions (Discovery Channel, Season 2)

(Discovery Channel, Season 2) 10/9 PM: In a Man’s World (Bravo, Series Premiere)

(Bravo, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Ink Master: Grudge Match (Paramount Network, Series Premiere)

(Paramount Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Most Terrifying Places (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

8/7 PM: All Elite Wrestling (TNT, Series Premiere)

(TNT, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Almost Family (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Heartland (UP, Season 12)

(UP, Season 12) 9/8 PM: SEAL Team (CBS, Season 3)

(CBS, Season 3) 10/9 PM: S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 3)

(CBS, Season 3) 10/9 PM: Total Divas (E!, Season 9)

Thursday, October 3, 2019

7/6 PM: Chasing the Sun (Ovation, Series Premiere)

(Ovation, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: The This Old House Hour (PBS, Season 18)

(PBS, Season 18) 10/9 PM: The Holzer Files (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Friday, October 4, 2019

3/2 AM: Big Mouth (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Creeped Out (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Goliath (Amazon, Season 3)

(Amazon, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Light as a Feather (Hulu, Season 2.5)

(Hulu, Season 2.5) 3/2 AM: Peaky Blinders (Netflix, Season 5)

(Netflix, Season 5) 3/2 AM: Raising Dion (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Rotten (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Super Monsters (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 8/7 PM: The Blacklist (NBC, Season 7)

(NBC, Season 7) 8/7 PM: Haunted Salem: Live (Travel Channel, Four-Hour Special)

(Travel Channel, Four-Hour Special) 8/7 PM: Relentless with Kate Snow (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: In Search Of (History Channel, Season 2)

(History Channel, Season 2) 11/10 PM: Freakshow Cakes (Cooking Channel, Series Premiere)

(Cooking Channel, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: The Graham Norton Show (BBC America, Season 26)

Saturday, October 5, 2019

3/2 AM: Legend Quest (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 6/5 PM: Murder for Hire (Oxygen, Season 1.5)

(Oxygen, Season 1.5) 8/7 PM: 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform, 90-Minute Special)

(Freeform, 90-Minute Special) 8/7 PM: Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Animal Planet, Season 2)

(Animal Planet, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Ready to Love (OWN, Season 2)

(OWN, Season 2) 11/10 PM: Austin City Limits (PBS, Season 45)

Sunday, October 6, 2019

8/7 PM: Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery Channel, Season 9)

(Discovery Channel, Season 9) 8/7 PM: Batwoman (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: Back to Life (Showtime, Series Premiere)

(Showtime, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Supergirl (The CW, Season 5)

(The CW, Season 5) 9/8 PM: Uncensored (TV One, Season 3)

(TV One, Season 3) 9/8 PM: The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 10)

(AMC, Season 10) 10/9 PM: Get Shorty (Epix, Season 3)

(Epix, Season 3) 10/9 PM: Haunted Gingerbread Showdown (Food Network, Season 2)

(Food Network, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Madam Secretary (CBS, Season 6)

(CBS, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Mr. Robot (USA Network, Season 4)

(USA Network, Season 4) 10/9 PM: Press (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Star Wars Resistance (Disney Channel, Season 2)

(Disney Channel, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Talking Dead (AMC, Season 9)

(AMC, Season 9) 10/9 PM: Witches of Salem (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Monday, October 7, 2019

12:30 PM/11:30 AM: Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel, Season 3 Premiere)

(Disney Channel, Season 3 Premiere) 1 PM/Noon: Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (Disney Channel, One-Hour Season 3 Premiere)

(Disney Channel, One-Hour Season 3 Premiere) 8/7 PM: All American (The CW, Season 2)

(The CW, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Below Deck (Bravo, Season 7)

(Bravo, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Black Lightning (The CW, Season 3)

(The CW, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Retro Report on PBS (PBS, Series Premiere)

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Midnight/11 PM: Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim, Series Premiere)

(Adult Swim, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-Ween (Netflix, Special)

(Netflix, Special) 8/7 PM: Finding Your Roots (PBS, Season 6)

(PBS, Season 6) 8/7 PM: The Flash (The CW, Season 6)

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

3/2 AM: Rhythm + Flow (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Riverdale (The CW, Season 4)

(The CW, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Nancy Drew (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Oval (BET, Series Premiere)

(BET, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Sistas (BET, Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 10, 2019

8/7 PM: Supernatural (The CW, Season 15)

(The CW, Season 15) 9/8 PM: Legacies (The CW, Season 2)

(The CW, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Temptation Island (USA Network, Season 5)

Friday, October 11, 2019

3/2 AM: Costume Quest (Amazon, Season 1.5)

(Amazon, Season 1.5) 3/2 AM: Haunted (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Insatiable (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Plan Coeur (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 7/6 PM: Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon, Series Premiere)

(Nickelodeon, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Charmed (The CW, Season 2)

(The CW, Season 2) 9/8 PM: The Birch (Facebook, Series Premiere)

(Facebook, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Dynasty (The CW, Season 3)

(The CW, Season 3) 9/8 PM: Ghost Nation (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Gold Rush (Discovery Channel, Season 10)

(Discovery Channel, Season 10) 10/9 PM: Hometown Horror (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Marriage Boot Camp (WE, Season 15)

Sunday, October 13, 2019

10/9 PM: Inside the Actors Studio (Ovation, Season 23)

(Ovation, Season 23) 10/9 PM: Why We Hate (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

Monday, October 14, 2019

Midnight/11 PM: Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America (AMC, Series Premiere)

(AMC, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Letterkenny (Hulu, Season 7)

(Hulu, Season 7) 3/2 AM: The Promised Life (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 10:30/9:30 AM: Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Disney Channel, Season 3 Premiere)

(Disney Channel, Season 3 Premiere) 1:30/12:30 PM: The Casagrandes (Nickelodeon, Series Premiere)

(Nickelodeon, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: These Woods Are Haunted (Travel Channel, Season 2)

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

9/8 PM: Arrow (The CW, Season 8)

(The CW, Season 8) 9/8 PM: The Purge (USA Network, Season 2)

(USA Network, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Treadstone (USA Network, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

3/2 AM: Impulse (YouTube Premium, Season 2)

(YouTube Premium, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Limetown (Facebook, Series Premiere)

Friday, October 18, 2019

3/2 AM: Baby (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: The House of Flowers (aka La Casa de las Flores) (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Living with Yourself (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Looking for Alaska (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Meateater (Netflix, Season 8)

(Netflix, Season 8) 3/2 AM: Modern Love (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: L ong Island Medium (TLC, Season 14)

(TLC, Season 14) 11/10 PM: Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents (Comedy Central, Season 8)

Sunday, October 20, 2019

9/8 PM: Watchmen (HBO, Series Premiere)

Monday, October 21, 2019

9/8 PM: Lost Cities with Albert Lin (National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere)

(National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Rock the Block (HGTV, Series Premiere)

(HGTV, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: T he Alaska Triangl e (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

e (Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Catherine the Great (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Trick or Eat (Cooking Channel, One-Hour Special)

(Cooking Channel, One-Hour Special) 11/10 PM: My Horror Story (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

10/9 PM: The Misery Index (TBS, Series Premiere)

(TBS, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin (ID, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

3/2 AM: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Featuring David Chang (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Castle Rock (Hulu, Season 2)

(Hulu, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Ghost Hunters Special (A&E, One-Hour Special)

(A&E, One-Hour Special) 9/8 PM: World’s Biggest Ghost Hunt: Pennhurst Asylum (A&E, Two-Hour Special)

Thursday, October 24, 2019

3/2 AM: Daybreak (Netflix, Series Premiere)

Friday, October 25, 2019

3/2 AM: Brotherhood (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Greenhouse Academy (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween Special (Amazon, Special)

(Amazon, Special) 3/2 AM: The Kominsky Method (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Nailed It!: France (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Nailed It!: Spain (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Prank Encounters (Netflix, Series Premiere)

Saturday, October 26, 2019

8/7 PM: Cake Boss: Buddy’s Most Spooktacular Cakes (Discovery Family Channel, One-Hour Special)

(Discovery Family Channel, One-Hour Special) 10/9 PM: Destination Fear (Travel Channel, Season 2)

Sunday, October 27, 2019

7/6 PM: Killer Siblings (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Silicon Valley (HBO, Season 6)

(HBO, Season 6) 10:30/9:30 PM: Mrs. Fletcher (HBO, Series Premiere)

Monday, October 28, 2019

3/2 AM: Agatha Raisin and the Haunted House (Acorn TV, Season 3)

(Acorn TV, Season 3) 9/8 PM: The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking Channel, Season 11)

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

3/2 AM: Flavorful Origins (Netflix, Season 2 Premiere)

(Netflix, Season 2 Premiere) 10/9 PM: Celebrity Ghost Stories (A&E, Season 7)

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Midnight/11 PM: Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC, Season 4)

(IFC, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Kengan Ashura (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Nowhere Man (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ghost Adventures: Halloween 2019 (Travel Channel, Two-Hour Special)

