Tyler Cameron Joins Gigi Hadid at Fashion Week In NYC

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid have been spending a lot of time together recently, and yesterday, the couple enjoyed a night out at New York City’s Fashion Week.

According to People, the couple was photographed separately at the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, just days after being photographed together at Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands. People reports that Hadid’s grandmother passed away on August 30 from cancer. They attended the funeral on September 5.

The pair was first connected in early August, just after Cameron finished runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Late July was when the supermodel followed Tyler on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, Cameron followed back.

While the two haven’t publicly commented on their relationship, they have been spotted together multiple times. On August 4, a fan wrote Reality Steve that the two were seen together at the Soho House in Brooklyn, New York. Then, just a couple days later, Tyler was spotted leaving Gigi’s apartment in New York City. After that, the couple spent even more time together. On August 14, they were seen again, this time hitting up Justin Theroux’s bar, Ray’s. The two were hanging out with friends as they strutted down the New York streets in fashion. Less than a day later, they took a trip together to upstate New York. (We know this because a fan saw them buying alcohol and coffee.)

How does Hannah feel about all of this? Not long after Gigi and Tyler were spotted at Soho House, Hannah wrote on Instagram, “Honest policy: I’m struggling. Life is so different. Since last August, I’ve been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I’ve been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people.”

The confession came just hours after she posted to her IG story, “[W]hat I want to talk about is some of ya’ll are crazy,” she said in her Stories, sitting on the couch, makeup free and in need of a shower, according to her. “And Jesus loves you, so I’m trying to love you. But I feel like a lot of people are looking into anything I do—you know, breathe or post, anything—and looking for a cryptic message in there of how I’m doing.”..

Check back in for more relationship updates about Gigi and Tyler. Is another Fashion Week party on the agenda? We’ll have to wait and see.