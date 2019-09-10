V. Unbeatable on ‘America’s Got Talent’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

America’s Got Talent season 14 semifinals continue live on Tuesday, September 10. One of the acts performing with the hopes of impressing the viewers at home and earning enough votes to continue on to the finals is acrobatic dance troupe V. Unbeatable.

Before they perform live in the semi-finals, here’s what you need to know about V. Unbeatable:

1. They Earned Guest Judge Dwayne Wade’s Golden Buzzer

During the judge cuts phase of competition, judge Gabrielle Union’s husband, former NBA star Dwayne Wade, joined the judge’s panel. As a guest judge, he was given a golden buzzer to send the group he was most impressed by straight into the live shows.

After V. Unbeatable’s standing ovation-worthy act, Wade asked Union to feel his heart through his chest. He told the dance and acrobatics group “My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven’t felt before. As a former athlete… I know the practice time it takes, I know the sacrifice it takes. I had this saying that whenever I hit a big shot, whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and I said ‘This is my house.’ And today, on this stage, this is y’all house.”

2. The Group Was Founded in India for Kids Living in Slums

V. Unbeatable was founded by Om Prakash and Vikas Gupta in Mumbai, India. According to DanceNetwork.tv, Prakash quit school in his sophomore year to pursue his dream of being a dancer. Without money for lessons, he learned dance from anyone who would teach him and met Gupta dancing on the streets in Mumbai. The two formed V. Unbeatable in 2012, so that other kids living in the slums would have the opportunity to learn to dance.

Currently, the group is made up of 28 dancers, ages 12 to 27. Prakash said during a video package for America’s Got Talent “When we dance, we forget all the tensions in our mind and we feel free.” He also reflected on the significance of getting to perform on such a big stage (and for life-changing prizes), saying “This opportunity could change our life and everyone wants to succeed to give back to their families.”

3. Gupta Passed Away 6 Years Ago After an Accident During Rehearsal

Before their judge cuts performance, Prakash opened up to the judges and audience about their motivation to perform on AGT. He said “Six years ago we were doing rehearsals and suddenly [an] incident happened. [Vikas Gupta] fell down and his body was paralyzed from [the neck] down. After a few weeks he passed away and we were all broken.”

Vikas’s dream was to be on the America’s Got Talent stage, so the group dedicated their performance and time in the competition to him. They incorporated Vikas’s memory into their judge cuts costumes, too, and their yellow shirts had “VIKAS” written on the back of them in his honor.

4. Many of the Songs They Perform to Are by Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh

In an interview with IANS for India.com, Prakash said “Whenever, we perform on Ranveer Singh’s songs, our performance is a hit. So, we decided to stick to his numbers mostly for our performances on America’s Got Talent.” He went on, adding “Initially, when we thought of participating on the international dance reality show, we thought we wouldn’t be allowed to use too many Bollywood tracks because the audience wouldn’t understand. All the same, we decided to use a Hindi song with beats and melody. That’s when we realised most of Ranveer’s songs fit the bill.”

AGT Fans Think V. Unbeatable Could Win Season 14

As they head into the semifinals, V. Unbeatable has developed quite a significant online following. They have over 134,000 followers on Instagram and over 40,000 Youtube subscribers.

On Twitter, fans of AGT have showed their support for V. Unbeatable, too, and some think they have what it takes to win season 14. Many are predicting that it will be V. Unbeatable vs. singer and pianist Kodi Lee in the finals.

One fan wrote “Now we’re cooking! @v_Unbeatable just delivered the best performance and proved exactly why they are a lock for the finals. Best dance act in AGT history! They honestly could upset Kodi Lee to win this. #AGT @AGT.” Another said “You guys are more than amazing!!! You guys can win this whole thing!”