James Van Der Beek’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Since 2010, James Van Der Beek has been happily married to his wife Kimberly. The two met in Isreal as they were both studying the religion Kabalah. It wasn’t long before the couple would announce a pregnancy and then the ceremony months later.

The family grew over 9 years to include 5 children, all carrying the striking blonde hair that Van Der Beek was known for on the series Dawson’s Creek. They stay close together, traveling to many destinations and often include their children in their pursuits. Much of this chronicled on both James and Kimberly‘s social media accounts.

Here’s what you need to know about James Van Der Beek and his family:

1. The Family Has 5 Children

Currently, the Van Der Beeks have 5 children: Emilia, Annabel Leah, Joshua, Olivia, and Gwendolyn. Being a father is something that the actor enjoys. “The second I had kids, they immediately became my priority and everything I did existed to support the life that was all about them in a good way,” the actor said.

Reflecting on his son Joshua’s name, the actor had to laugh when asked if it traced back to his former Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson. In a quick conversation, he jokingly told US Weekly, “It would have been cute, but no, it’s something I did not even think about. It’s a great name.” The question came up as the actor was reflecting on his previous series while appearing on Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23.

In 2018, the actor and his wife welcomed their fifth child into the family. According to People, their daughter Gwendolyn was born at home with the help of a midwife. It’s not something that was new to the couple, they also did home deliveries for some of their other births.

2. The Couple Dealt With the Pain of Three Miscarriages

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberley have been open about the miscarriages that occurred during their marriage. In an Instagram post detailing what they went through and how it affects other couples in their position, the actor was candid about the grief, love, and theories that define the process.

One of the issues that Van Der Beek has been most adamant about is taking the blame away from the mother. As he states in the Instagram post, “From what I’ve learned, in all but the most obvious, extreme cases, it has nothing to do with anything the mother did or didn’t do. So let’s wipe all blame off the table before we even start.”

Kimberley also spoke to the World Health Organization about her own experiences in hopes of changing how others deal with miscarriage. “…even in the best of circumstances, they all broke my heart. I was devastated every single time. After one of them, I sat in the shower crying for almost five hours.”she said. More than her own experiences, she reflected on how others are treated as they go through the painful process. “What I find disheartening is that not all women, or fathers for that matter, are treated with the same compassion or have support during this gut-wrenching time. Not all women are given options or information on how to handle them.”

3. Kimberly Van Der Beek Has A Large Social Media Presence

Much like her husband, Kimberley Van Der Beek is a constant presence on social media. Family updates and fun information top the type of posts that can be found on her Instagram page, but there is another side to her updates. The mother of 5 is also promoting the causes deepest to her heart and information that she feels readers need to know.

As the Amazon Rainforest fires rage, Van Deer Beek appealed to readers and fans for their help. “The Amazon rainforest has been on fire for over two weeks! We are at a critical point. Please click the website in my profile to see how you can help ASAP. #prayforamazonia” she wrote. It’s a cause that continues to be near and dear to her.

She’s also deeply involved in holistic healing and actively talks about it on her posts. One of the ways Van Der Beek encourages readers to get healthy is through their dietary choices. For example, she recently wrote, “Don’t underestimate the power of the potato for healing. I am making lots of steamed potatoes and having them handy in the fridge.”

4. James and Kimberly Have Been Married Since 2010

In a statement to US Weekly, the actor’s rep confirmed the marriage, “James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Brook were married on Sunday, August 1, 2010 in Tel Aviv, Israel in a small spiritual ceremony surrounded by a few close friends and teachers. The couple met in Israel last year.” This news came just a few months after his announcement that Kimberly was expecting their first child.

Speaking about the wedding to Life and Style, the actor talked about having a wedding in Tel Aviv. “For us, there was tremendous freedom in not having to worry about the food getting cold or the DJ playing ‘YMCA’ again!” he told the magazine. The actor also provided the magazine with a photo of him happily kissing his new bride at the ceremony.

Before the wedding, Van Der Beek hit social media with some secretive tweets teasing some big news. He finally revealed the big event on Twitter. “The woman I love did me the honor of [becoming] my wife today I look forward to earning her for the rest of my life,” the actor tweeted.

5. The Kids Get in On Their Parents’ Activites

Both James and Kimberly are eager to get their children in on their professional interests. As James competes on Dancing With The Stars, he’s eager to get the children involved. When talking about the new season, he told HollywoodLife, “I’m excited for them to watch me try something that I haven’t done before and to watch me learn and put in work and just jump into something because it was fun and crazy. And that’s kind of what I hope they take from it.” Although, his kids might not be as interested if the actor is to be believed. He told Closer Weekly, “They were pretty chill about it until they found out [ DWTS contestant] Karamo [Brown] was going to be on and then they were super excited and starstruck that I was going to meet Karamo.”

James and Kimberley’s charitable as well as personal pursuits are also important to the family. It even extends to the children’s outlook on life. Giving his daughter a haircut was one of the parents’ proud moments as they let her choose the look she wanted, not what they thought was best. “I don’t know if my parents would have ever let me do this… because I don’t know if I would have had the balls to even go for it.” he wrote with a corresponding video.