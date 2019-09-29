WATCH: Aidy Bryant Hilariously Breaks During ‘SNL’ Premiere

While actor Woody Harrelson was hosting the Season 45 premiere of Saturday Night Live, and a slew of famous celebrities made surprise appearances, including Larry David, Liev Schreiber, and Maya Rudolph, who did a fantastically accurate portrayal of presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, one of the most hilarious moments from the entire show was seeing veteran cast member Aidy Bryan totally break and melt down in tears.

The Shrill star is a dependable comedian, and typically always holds it together, which is why seeing her unable to stifle her laughter was such a wild moment for viewers. Many times, when someone breaks on SNL, it’s an inside joke between cast members and the audience is not totally sure what happened. But during the skit, “Inside the Beltway,” where Bryant portrayed political TV host Denise Craw, it was clear to everyone what made her start laughing so hard.

Spoiler alert on SNL: Aidy Bryant just lost it…total comedy meltdown after a wardrobe lady made an unintentional cameo. pic.twitter.com/3aUXnTi9jd — Legman25 (@Tommyloveslegs) September 29, 2019

In the skit, Aidy was playing along with Harrelson, and fellow cast members Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong, when a wardrobe assistant suddenly ran onstage mid-sketch. In the spoof political new show, the TV hosts flash back to all the times “Inside the Beltway” believed President Donald Trump would be impeached throughout the years, and the cast would be wearing different clothing during those scenes.

However, before the screen cut to show the next series of flashbacks, a crew member jumps on stage to help Aidy change her jacket, and all the comedian can do is laugh and wave her away. Once the video clips ended, Bryant was unable to keep making her way through the sketch, and watching her try to keep going was absolutely hilarious.

This has got to be a first! The wardrobe lady walking into the sketch at the wrong time & Aidy’s reaction made me laugh a little too much 😂😂😂 #SNLPremiere #SNL #SNL45 pic.twitter.com/qyxojICVht — Jessica Billinghurst (@jbillie) September 29, 2019

Somehow Bryant managed to eke out her line, “I believe that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice, after which Strong replied in character, “Well said, Denise,” which made even Harrelson start to laugh.

Viewers On Twitter Believed Bryant Breaking Made the Sketch Funnier

Bryant’s name quickly started trending on Twitter Saturday evening, with users online sharing the clip and saying it was the best part of the show. Some Twitter comments blamed the snafu on the wardrobe person for not knowing when to stay off screen, while others online believed it must’ve been the camera operator’s fault.

Whatever the reason, one of the major draws of SNL is that it’s performed live, rare mistakes happen, and in this particular case, it was really funny.

There was a rushed costume-change in the 'Inside The Beltway' skit tonight on the #SNLPremiere which caused everyone to LOSE it and break in laughter 😂 Oh my God, hahahahaha!!! Aidy wasn't able to keep it together that she even had to yell "GO TO COMMERCIALS!" 🤣🤣 #SNL pic.twitter.com/871jv94BM7 — Bismark (@Bismark_BM) September 29, 2019

Was it just me or funniest part of #SNL’s season premiere Aidy Bryant’s wardrobe malfunction? — Khalid Pitts (@KhalidPitts) September 29, 2019

Aidy Bryant is always such a pro. Seeing her break is pure joy — Brendan (@Brendo18) September 29, 2019

aidy trying not to break funniest sketch #SNL pic.twitter.com/S7XFnSj0Bq — CSOL (@CourtneySoliday) September 29, 2019

So…the camerawork in this sketch failed SO HARD that it caused a blown wardrobe cue, AND IT HAS BROKEN AIDY.

THIS SHOW JUST WON AN EMMY FOR *DIRECTING*#SNL — Tall Jordan Schmidt (@TallGuySchmidt) September 29, 2019

Bryant Portrayed AG William Barr in the Cold Opening

Aidy Bryant’s Bill Barr & Kate McKinnon’s Rudy are, at long last, here to get us through the impeachment. #SNL pic.twitter.com/qr7xpSgaDj — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 29, 2019

Bryant appeared in numerous sketches on the series season opener on September 28, including a portrayal of Attorney General William Barr. In the same bit, in which which Alec Baldwin returned to SNL to play Trump, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Rudy Giuliani, and Schreiber played himself, even though the President believed him to be “the fixer,” a role he plays on the show, Ray Donovan.

