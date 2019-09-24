WATCH: James Van Der Beek DWTS Performance 9/23/2019

Last week, James Van Der Beek wowed the judges as well as viewers with his moves. This week, he’s taking on the competition on this first week of eliminations. He started off the night as the first celebrity to be introduced during the show’s opening. As he came down the stairs with partner Emma, it was clear that the show’s producers knew he was ready to lead the night’s performances.

The Performance

Last week, Van Der Beek was surprised to be on top of the leaderboard but ready to go forward. He had no real dance training and learning that this week was the cha-cha was a surprise. The actor admitted he learned a variation on it for an appearance on another series.

Van Der Beek came out of the audience and began with a flourish with his partner. To the Lionel Richie ’80s hit Dancing on the Ceiling, he threw himself off the steps and instantly got into the routine’s most difficult moves. The crowd was into it as Tom Bergeron complimented them on the entire performance when it ended.

Among the crowd tonight was his wife Kimberly and their children. They were front and center among the seats and the camera quickly cut to them. Throughout the initial announcement and training, they’ve been constant cheerleaders for the star. It’s something that the actor has reflected on in several interviews about his addition to DWTS.

The judges were interested in the performance. Len thought it was nice, solid, and crisp. Goodman found too many gimmicks among the routine and the crowd responded with a few serious boos. It would not be Len’s last boos of the night. Bruno was there to take up for the actor and he felt like he was the poster boy for fame. It felt like a Broadway cha-cha to Tonioli and Carrie Ann noticed a misstep as well. She was excited about the fantastic performance. Fans of the actor can vote via text, online, and phones to keep Van Der Beek in the competition. it’s the first time the show has ever used some of these voting methods and the judges say in the final two could also affect the actor’s chances.

Judges Scores

Carrie Ann: 7

Len: 6

Bruno: 7

Total Score: 20

Both Weeks: 41

For the actor, this season has already been growing a loyal fanbase. Speaking at last night’s Emmy awards, the actors reflected on what he has done with the show. “And I mean, for someone who has never been enrolled in a dance class, to be able to learn from someone at Emma Slater’s level, that’s my happy place,” the actor said. Surprisingly, the actor’s former Dawson’s Creek castmate Michelle Williams was unaware of his newfound fame from the DWTS. In an exchange with Busy Phillips in Us Weekly, the actress might just be watching tonight. ““I can’t wait to see this,” she said. Philipps then turned to her to friend. “He’s on Dancing With the Stars. Did you not know that?” she asked. The Fosse/Verdon star quickly responded, “No!” and the Cougar Town alum admitted, “OK, I should have told you.”