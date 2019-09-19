How to Watch ‘The Last Days of Phil Hartman’ Online

The Last Days of Phil Hartman follows the tragic death of the legendary actor and comedian, killed by his wife, Brynn Hartman.

The two-hour special airs at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday, September 19, 2019 on ABC. According to ABC, the show will feature an exclusive interview with Brynn’s brother, Gregory Omdahl and never-before-seen interview with Phil and exclusive Hartman family home videos.

Hartman was best known as the man who did impressions of Bill Clinton on Saturday Night Live. He was also the voice of Troy McClure on The Simpsons, and starred in the sitcom, NewsRadio.

“Friends say Brynn was a wonderful and loving mother, but as Phil’s fame rose, the couple’s marriage became rocky,” ABC wrote in the show’s description. “Brynn’s brother acknowledges she struggled with an addiction to cocaine and spent time in rehab. Phil’s friends say he told them the two frequently fought, and a confidant of Phil’s claims he said Brynn needed to be restrained on occasion. Brynn’s friends say her frustration stemmed from Phil’s demanding work schedule, his failure to spend more of his downtime with her and their children, and his disinterest in her career aspirations.”

