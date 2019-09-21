How To Watch ‘When Hope Calls’ on Hallmark Movies Now for Free

Hallmark’s newest series, When Hope Calls, is airing a two-episode special on The Hallmark Channel on September 21. But if you want to catch more episodes after that, you’ll have to watch the new Hallmark TV series on Hallmark Movies Now. Here’s how to watch the rest of the series.

The Rest of the Episodes Won’t Air on TV or on the App

The special on Saturday night is just a one-time event. The rest of the episodes won’t be airing on The Hallmark Channel or Hallmark’s other two TV stations: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama.

It also won’t be airing on the app, as Hallmark shared on Facebook.

Hallmark answered an eager fan and said: “This a one-time-only presentation on the network. The only way to see these episodes and the rest of the season after this is to subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now.”

The description for the series reads: “When Hope Calls tells the story of two sisters who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield. Caught between traditions of cattle ranchers and ambitions of a growing town, they strive to find romance and happiness while overcoming the challenges of helping the children in their care.”

You Can Watch the Series for Free with a Free Trial

If you want to watch the series for free, Hallmark offered some great advice on how to watch the rest of the series for free.

They told a fan on Facebook: “The 2 episodes are available here: https://www.hmnow.com/films/when_hope_calls_s1e01. If you start a free 7 day trial, watch all 4 episodes and then cancel before 7 days is up, you won’t be charged AND you’ll get to watch the show.”

So you can sign up for a free trial and as long as you watch all the episodes before you finish your seven-day trial, and then cancel before the seven days is up, you won’t be charged and you’ll get to see the first season. This is official advice from Hallmark’s Facebook page.

But note: The season has six episodes total, and the sixth one airs next Friday. So you might want to wait to do the free trial option until all the episodes have aired.

What Is Hallmark Movies Now?

Hallmark Movies Now is a subscription streaming service offered by Hallmark. It’s an on-demand streaming video service with movies, documentaries, and short films that are family friendly. Hallmark is now expanding the service to include brand-new series that you can’t watch on their TV channels and movies that don’t air on their TV channels too. You can also catch some favorite previously aired movies from the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on the service too.

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial here.

The service works on TV, mobile devices, and all major browsers and computer operating systems. The service costs $5.99 a month.

Fans on social media have said that the series When Hope Calls gets better and better with each episode. On the streaming service, Episode 5 has already aired, and they are saying that the fifth episode was their favorite of the season so far.

