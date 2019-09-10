Who Is Whitney Fransway Dating Now?

While Whitney Fransway first appeared on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise as a guest at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding, she wasn’t brought on as an official cast member until the finale episode. It’s questionable as to why producers brought Fransway on the show when almost all the single men had quit Paradise, but sometimes contestants just need to roll with the punches.

Reading into to what Connor Saeli posted on Instagram the night before Whitney’s arrival in Paradise aired, “Sometimes things do not work out how you’d expect them to, but it is important to stay hopeful. Everyone deserves love and I am just a man looking for it. Always follow your heart,” while adding a heart and rose emoji.

Whitney, 28, is former contestant from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and just before walking down the steps in Sayulita, Mexico, she hit it off at the wedding with Connor Saeli, a contestant from Hannah Brown’s cycle of The Bachelorette. The model and yoga influencer was quickly smitten with the 24-year-old, who stands at an impressive 6’6, and for whom producers gave a slo-mo entrance on Paradise.

Aside from sounding eerily like John Paul Jones, mimicking that tubular surfer dude vibe every time he speaks, it’s easy to understand why Whitney, or any woman, would be instantly attracted to Connor. A graduate of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, he used to be a competitive swimmer, and continues to keep up an incredibly active lifestyle, running marathons, flying airplanes, and committing to regular shirtless work-outs, as seen on his Instagram. He’s incredibly close with this family, works in finance, and came to Paradise looking for one thing that’s missing in his life: a future wife.

Whitney Came to ‘Paradise’ to Meet Connor

Connor arrives in Paradise before Whitney, and hits it off right away with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. He chooses her for his date card, and they make-out while covering each other in paint. The former Miss North Carolina says that Connor is why she came to Paradise in the first place, and comes to the realization that things would’ve never worked out with Dean, who lives in a van and champions a nomadic lifestyle that’s not super conducive with someone who’s ready to settle down and get married.

However, Dean returns to Mexico, says he made a mistake in leaving Caelynn, and she falls back into his unreliable arms, leaving Connor crushed. Unable to process Caelynn’s departure, “She didn’t even say, ‘Sorry,'” he said, Connor exits Paradise.

Producers Intervene for Whitney & Connor to Have a Shot at Love

According to Reality Steve, producers felt bad about the poor timing that left Whitney and Connor as passing ships in the Sayulita night, and a made a special exception for these two to finally get to know one another.

To make amends, Bachelor Nation producers send Whitney to Connor’s room, so that they could spend a few days in Mexico together. Whitney must’ve fallen hard for Connor, and vice-versa, because they’ve been together ever since.

Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Whitney is making the long distance work with Connor, who resides in Dallas, Texas. On August 24, she brought Connor as her date to former cast mate-turned-Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay’s wedding to Bryan Abasolo’s, which also took place in Mexico, but was not filmed for the show.

