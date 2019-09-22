Why Isn’t ‘Euphoria’ Nominated for an Emmy?

Fans of Euphoria absolutely love the show and the first season was a hit on HBO. But why wasn’t Euphoria nominated for any Emmys? Fans think the show definitely deserved some nominations.

‘Euphoria’ Didn’t Air Soon Enough To Get Emmy Nominations This Year

Unfortunately, Euphoria simply didn’t air early enough to get any Emmy nominations this year. The finale wrapped up in August and the show got a lot of well-deserved praise. The deadline for shows to be considered for this year’s Emmy was May 31 except for “hanging episodes.” The eligible period was June 1, 2018 through May 31, 2019.

The hanging episode rule reads: “if an ongoing series has enough episodes in the current eligibility year to qualify as a series and has one or more episodes that are part of the series season, included the season/series finale, that fall into the subsequent eligibility year, the ‘hanging episodes’ that are in a contiguous rollout on the same distribution platform join in eligibility the already-qualified-as-eligible episodes of the series, as long as the hanging episodes air prior to the start of nomination-round voting.”

Game of Thrones Season 8 aired from April 14 to May 19, 2019, so it fell squarely within the eligibility category. Euphoria, meanwhile, aired from June 16, 2019 through the end of August. It completely missed the eligibility window.

Fans Think the Series Has Many Emmy Contenders

Fans think the series would have a lot of Emmy contenders next time around.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, was phenomenal in the finale. Talk about a tortured soul.

As much as I hate Nate Jacobs, beside jail, I really want he met a good GUY and makes him realized that IT'S OKAY if he's into guys 💀 also please give Jacob Elordi his Emmy!!!! He is so fucking amazing in this scene 👏 👏 👏 #Euphoria #euphoriafinale pic.twitter.com/NAVuub9FzQ — Grizzam 🤟🏳🌈 (@PeachieFox) August 5, 2019

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi running to collect their emmy pic.twitter.com/fXWSo7m7MG — alex. (@AVGELSZN) August 5, 2019

anyways petition for zendaya and jacob elordi to both receive emmy noms cause their acting in euphoria…incredible pic.twitter.com/MjOoAECQTu — ًjulia (@mcuharrier) August 5, 2019

He was the character everyone hated, and he played the role perfectly. But he also showed his tortured side in that finale.

Zendaya, of course, would be perfect for an Emmy in her role as Rue.

Just finished euphoria, it's cinematography blew me away,so otherworldly and dreamy.

Also loved how it didn't romanticize mental illness

Give Zendaya her emmy asap!#Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/ahj4XZ0Drs — فرح محمود (@_FarahMahmoud) September 14, 2019

This one caught me by surprise: I've seen three episodes of #Euphoria and @Zendaya is an absolute revelation – she's TERRIFIC! So natural, so raw and so believable. And she has such tremendous range; I am in complete awe. This next #Emmy cycle will be insane. pic.twitter.com/ntO8Qa9E3V — Luca Giliberti (@LucaLeonardo99) September 19, 2019

And Hunter Schafer would be perfect Emmy contender for her role as Jules.

emmy next year’s gonna be like

best drama: euphoria

best actress: zendaya

best supporting actress: sydney sweeney and hunter schafer

best supporting actor: jacob elordi pic.twitter.com/tGZmVXVoLy — leandro (@erysunset) August 5, 2019

The casting directors should win an Emmy for choosing Hunter Schafer to play Jules Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/U7uo5WTiLV — not shyguy118 (@notshyguy118) August 12, 2019

If Zendaya or Hunter Schafer don't win an Emmy for their performances on #euphoriahbo… pic.twitter.com/CVuc6AtbeH — Kyle Bella (@quixoticblazes) July 29, 2019

hunter schafer getting an emmy for best supporting actress… i want it — ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@aarondotgif) July 29, 2019

For now, we’ll have to be happy with seeing the actors at the Emmys if they make an appearance.

The cinematography and music in the show are phenomenal and deserve all the Emmys. At the end of Euphoria’s finale, we got to see a confusing montage and the song that played during that ending montage, “All of Us” by Labrinth, features Zendaya. It was beautiful.

Another song that you can’t get out of your head is the one with the lyrics “Feel the Morning on My Face.”

Here are two unofficial videos of the song. The first is below:

And here’s another video that’s also an “unofficial” version.

The song was also released by Euphoria’s YouTube channel in behind-the-scenes footage on July 12:

Fans are still debating the meaning of the finale and just who did and didn’t die. It’s going to be a long wait until the show returns and an even longer wait to see if it has a chance in the next set of Emmys.

