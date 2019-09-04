‘Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga’ Hulu Show Spoilers

An American Saga details the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s. The Hulu miniseries follows the core members of the group as they come together, fight, and deal with the overwhelming success that comes with being the biggest rap collective of all time. Read on for spoilers and key events that occur throughout the show’s ten episodes.

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to the characters in Wu-Tang Clan: An American Saga.

RZA, the group’s de facto leader, is also the producer of the show. He told the Washington Post that the template for An American Saga was inspired by the books he co-wrote, namely The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu. He said that the goal of the series is to highlight the backstories of certain members and flesh them out in ways that previous iterations or documentaries haven’t done.

“The Wu-Tang story is vast and you really couldn’t contain it in a two or three hour movie,” RZA explained. “Now, in a serial form, we can take our time and tell our story. The high and low nuances of it. Hopefully, it’ll inform, entertain and inspire… You really get to see the dynamics that really exists between us. It feels authentic. The best thing I could get out of this experience really is a chance to live it and do it again.”

‘An American Saga’ Focuses on the Criminal Youth of Bobby Diggs Aka RZA

The series follows the respective members of the group as they navigate the “crack epidemic” of the early 1990s. There is a drug turf war between the housing projects of Park Hill and Stapleton, and the future Wu-Tang members have to figure out how to rise up and overcome their surroundings. Along the way, they will have to contend with the violence of others, as well as with each other.

Bobby Diggs (aka RZA) is the central focus of An American Saga. Bobby is a reluctant member of his older brother’s drug dealing network, and this causes a rift between his family and his childhood friend, Sha (aka Raekwon). The central conflict of the show follows Bobby as he’s forced to choose between his dealing and his musical aspirations.

The Series Also Follows Ghostface Killah’s Affair With RZA’s Sister

Bobby and his older brother Divine have a friendship with another dealer, Dennis Coles (aka Ghostface Killah). Dennis is also close with their sister Shurrie, with whom he carries out an affair behind their backs. The affair eventually comes to light, and causes friction between the three young men. Elsewhere, Dennis has to contend with a drunken mother and two disabled brothers, for whom he cares for when he isn’t dealing.

Bobby is forced to step up and run the dealing business when Divine is sent to prison. There is also drama that arises when Sha asks Bobby to stash guns after a harrowing drive-by. It turns out that Sha shot up Dennis’ house, leaving Bobby to scramble between his two friends and arrive at some form of reconciliation.