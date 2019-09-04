Wu-Tang Clan Hulu Show: Meet the Cast

Hulu’s new series An American Saga details the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan in the 1990s. Given how iconic the group is, and how many colorful personalities make up its ranks, fans are curious as to who is in the cast. Read on for a full rundown of the American Saga cast and which actors are playing which rappers.

Ashton Sanders Is RZA

Ashton Sanders is playing Wu-Tang Clan producer and de facto leader RZA. Sanders made his debut in The Retrieval (2014) and has since gone on to appear in acclaimed releases like Straight Outta Compton (2015) and Moonlight (2016). The latter won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Sanders’ brief role in the film was praised as “powerful.” More recently, Sanders appeared in the action film The Equalizer 2 (2018) and was the lead in the HBO original film Native Son.

Johnell Young Is GZA the Genius

Johnell Young is playing GZA, the group’s oldest member and one of their most revered lyricists. Young has a relatively small acting resume, but he did make a splash in the film Making Moves (2017), as well as the sports drama SWA-TECH (2018). He’s also familiar with rap narratives, given that he had a small part in the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me (2018).

T.J. Atoms Is Ol’ Dirty Bastard

T.J. Atoms is playing Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the group’s most outlandish member. Atoms previously appeared on shows like Blue Bloods and Orange Is the New Black. He recently talked to L.A. Weekly about the challenge of playing ODB and how he tried to honor his memory.

“The whole character is very challenging because you have to really embody a legend. He’s so over the top and outgoing, but you don’t want to be too over the top,” he said. “You don’t want to overdo the character, you gotta be in a certain pocket. The whole character was a challenge, but it was fun. I think ODB is the funnest character ever on TV.”

Joey Bada$$ Is Inspectah Deck

Joey Bada$$ will be playing Inspectah Deck, one of the group’s most underrated spitters. Bada$$ is uniquely qualified to assume the role of Deck, given that he’s an acclaimed rapper in his own right, and has given a stellar turn in the drama series Mr. Robot. “It’s pretty on point from what I’ve seen. I like what they’re doing,” Bada$$ said. “The only thing with TV is it ain’t a music video. There’s no playback. You just have to trust. You have to give your best performance and hope they pick the right take.”

Shameik Moore Is Raekwon

Shameik Moore is playing Raekwon the Chef. Moore is one of the most revered actors in the entire cast, with starring roles in the teen comedy Dope (2015) and the Netflix series The Get Down (2017), which focused on the early days of rap. More recently, Moore provided the voice of Miles Morales in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

Siddiq Saunderson Is Ghostface Killah

Siddiq Saunderson is playing Ghostface Killah, the group’s most consistent emcee. Saunderson previously appeared on an episode of the BET series Boomerang, and he landed a role in the upcoming drama series Messiah. Saunderson will also star in the upcoming drama Mother’s Milk.

Dave East Is Method Man

Dave East is playing Method Man, the group’s most charismatic member. East, like Meth, is a highly-respected rapper who’s released several mixtapes and an acclaimed 2017 album. He has also dabbled in acting, playing a small part on The Breaks, and appearing as himself on Being Mary Jane.

Caleb Castille Is Cappadonna

Caleb Castille is playing Cappadonna. Before he became an actor, Castille was a member of the championship-winning football team at the University of Alabama. Since then, he’s appeared on television shows like 9-1-1 and The Rookie. He will also star in an upcoming episode of Tell Me a Story.