90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Episode 12 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC. The synopsis for season 3 episode 12, titled “King of my Heart,” reads, “Ben struggles to get through the bride price ceremony. Tim leaves Colombia with unfinished business. Rebecca tries to hold onto Zied. Caesar meets with a friend. Tom plans a big gesture for Darcey’s last night. Angela is uneasy at her engagement party.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

“King of my Heart” is the final episode before part one of the Couples Tell All special airs next week. Ben is facing an uncertain future with Akinyi after he fails to impress Akinyi’s father with his bride price offer, while Rebecca worries that her relationship with Zied is over after she revealed during last week’s episode that she was still technically married to her ex-husband. Darcey is hoping for a proposal during her last night in England with Tom, and Angela doesn’t know how to break the fertility news to her future mother-in-law that she and Michael are going to struggle to conceive a child.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Angela is Worried About Her Mother-in-Law’s Reaction to Their Fertility News

Angela and Michael have a lot to celebrate…but they also have some difficult news to share with the family. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/SQCEfylttZ — TLC Network (@TLC) October 19, 2019

Angela and Michael are celebrating their engagement during tonight’s episode of the show. The clip above shows the two dressed up in traditional Nigerian attire and dancing to their seats while they are introduced to their guests. However, Angela is nervous about telling Michael’s mother what they found out at the fertility clinic and can’t seem to fully enjoy her engagement party because of it.

“I’m enjoying myself at the party, but I’m scared to tell mama about the fertility clinic,” Angela says during a confessional. The two sit down with Michael’s mother and tell her they have big news for her, while also thanking her for putting together the party on such short notice.

“I got to thinking about the family you want so much for Michael that the other day we went to a fertility clinic,” she tells Michael’s mother, who immediately says she is happy and that her prayers were answered, even though Angela and Michael haven’t yet told her what they found out at the clinic. Angela appears to question whether or not she should tell her future mother-in-law that she doesn’t have any viable eggs left in her body before the clip cuts off, so fans will have to wait and see how Michael’s mom takes the news by tuning in to tonight’s episode.

Benjamin Continues to Struggle Through The Bride Price Ceremony

Last week’s episode of Before the 90 Days left us with a cliffhanger regarding Benjamin’s future with Akinyi. She was already worried about the less-than-desirable sum of money Benjamin was going to offer her father and family for her hand in marriage, and it was clear that he was struggling with the ceremony the moment he walked into the house. Akinyi’s father did not seem pleased with the food gifts Benjamin brought, and mentioned that they are usually gifted to families in mourning, and right before the episode ended, Akinyi’s father called his daughter back into the room, which didn’t bode well for Benjamin.

The clip above sees the reality star continue to struggle with the ceremony; he notes that “something is wrong” after Akinyi’s father called her back into the room. He also tells Benjamin that he “can’t accept this,” likely referring to the amount of money Benjamin offered as the bride price (Akinyi said it was equivalent to 800 American dollars during last week’s episode).

The episode description also promises some drama between Jeniffer and Tim, who leaves Colombia with some “unfinished business.” It’s unclear what that unfinished business is, but we have a feeling it involves sex, since the couple has been having some intimacy issues throughout their time together. It looks like Rebecca will continue to try to talk to Zied, while Tom plans something big for Darcey on her last night in England (maybe a proposal?!).

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how everything plays out for the couples.

