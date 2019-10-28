90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell All Pt. 2 Spoilers & Predictions

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 8/7c on TLC with a special three hour finale. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “In part 2 of the Tell All, host Shaun Robinson dives back in to discuss more of the biggest moments with our couples and updates on where their relationships stand now.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

The promo for tonight’s episode sees Akinyi and her brother telling Benjamin that he doesn’t have the “alpha-male aura,” while Shaun Robinson asks Michael if he will leave Angela if she can’t give him a child. Darcey confronts her sister Stacey on their time in Albania, and Tom’s sister brings up how drunk Darcey was during that time. Rebecca is drilled about why she waited to tell Zied about her marriage, and Angela tells Avery to shut up while simultaneously screaming at Rebecca, so things definitely heat up.

Read on for spoilers on tonight’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode:

There Will Be Plenty of Fights, Tears & Surprise Guests on Tonight’s Finale

Tonight’s episode is the second of the two-part “Couples Tell All” special. Part 2 promises even more drama than last night’s episode, with a fight breaking out between the cast members that threatens to turn violent. The fight (shockingly!) involves Angela, who gets into Rebecca’s face after telling Avery to shut up. The “next on” promo also shows Angela shouting at the other cast members in the back room because they are apparently bullying Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester, who makes a surprise appearance.

There will be a few other guest appearances throughout the evening as well, including Darcey’s sister Stacey, Akinyi’s brother Fidel, and Tom’s sister Emma, as well as another surprise appearance by Caesar’s elusive girlfriend Maria. Maria finally appeared on the show last night, after TLC aired a clip of the Ukrainian beauty out with her friends while discussing Caesar (which can be viewed above), and the “next on” clip from last night’s episode promises a return tonight, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

The Couples Will Continue Discussing Their Lives After The Show & Give Updates on Their Relationship Status

Don't miss what happens next! The #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all finale is TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/BUQaHZ7SVN — TLC Network (@TLC) October 28, 2019

Host Shaun Robinson will delve even deeper into the lives of the couples today and hopefully share some more never-before-seen footage of the cast behind the scenes. Some of the relationships are rocky and uncertain, while others are still holding on to hope for a future together; a few of the couples are still working through the visa process, while others are clearly gone their separate ways.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how each of their love stories plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

