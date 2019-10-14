The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 9/8c on TLC. Part 1 of the finale features the couples gathering together for the first time since filming wrapped up for the season to discuss their lives today, and to see where they are with their relationships. The synopsis for the episode reads, “In Part 1 of the Couples Tell All, we take a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments of the season and get surprising updates on where things stand now.”

The Other Way featured six couples: Paul and Karine, Jenny and Sumit, Laura and Aladin, Tiffany and Ronald, Corey and Evelin and Deavan and Jihoon. Each of the couples have faced a plethora of different issues throughout the season, including cheating allegations, addiction, intimacy issues, secret spouses and more. However, this season also welcomed several new babies and featured a few beautiful weddings, so there were definitely some good outweighing the bad.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples faced throughout the season raises the question – who is still together? Which couples made it work and who went their separate ways? At this moment it’s still too early to know for certain who is still together and who has split up; however, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples still together predictions:

Deavan & Jihoon

Deavan and Jihoon have had a pretty steady relationship through most of the season, which might be due to the fact that Deavan was pregnant throughout the entire show. The two connected through a dating app and conceived their son Taeyang the first night they were together, so The Other Way followed Deavan’s journey to Korea to be with Jihoon and start preparing for the arrival of their son.

Although the couple has had a few significant ups and downs throughout their time on the show, including Jihoon’s big reveal about his criminal history and his parent’s refusal to accept Deavan, we believe that the couple will most likely to stay together and make things work beyond the show.

Tiffany & Ronald

Tiffany and Ronald met while she was vacationing in South Africa with a few friends. The two quickly hit it off and fell in love before Tiffany began making plans to move to South Africa with her son Daniel. Although she uncovered Ronald’s criminal history and found out he was a recovering gambling addict soon after she arrived, the 90 Day star decided to stick by Ronald’s side and support him through his recovery.

The reality couple recently welcomed their daughter Carley to the world in July, and although Tiffany moved back to the U.S. to have the baby, the two were married on the show and appear to genuinely love each other and want to stay together. We believe Tiffany and Ronald have a strong relationship and will stay together after The Other Way wraps up.

Corey & Evelin

Corey and Evelin have had a rocky relationship throughout the entire season of The Other Way. After Corey moved to Ecuador to be with his long-distance girlfriend of four years, they just couldn’t seem to get on the same page with anything involving their relationship, what they wanted for their future, and how to treat each other. Corey also found out that Evelin had cheated on him with her ex-boyfriend when the two were on a “break” (although Corey didn’t consider it a break), and he was struggling to adapt to life in Evelin’s small village of Engabao, which he considered “third world living.”

Although Corey proposed to Evelin toward the end of the season, and the two have been together for several years before the show started filming, we don’t believe they will last. Promos for the Tell All show Evelin telling Corey he needs to lose weight and make some significant changes before she marries him, and he appears to be uncertain of their future together. We don’t believe the reality couple will last.

Paul & Karine

Paul and Karine are 90 Day Fiancé veterans, and have featured on the show for several seasons before this one. The couple has had significant problems throughout every season and spinoff they have appeared on, from cheating allegations to divorce threats, massive fights and tragic miscarriages. The couple welcomed their son Pierre to the world earlier this year and it appeared that the baby might help them set aside some of their issues, but the two were still facing an uphill battle with Paul’s temper and trust issues toward the end of this season.

Although they reality couple has been together for several years, they have some serious obstacles to overcome if they want to make their relationship work. We believe they have a chance to move past those issues if they both make the effort, but it’s a 50/50 chance at this point if the two will last.

Jenny & Sumit

Jenny and Sumit quickly became a fan-favorite couple on this season of the show. Unfortunately, their time together has been filled with some incredible deception on Sumit’s part, from the very beginning of their relationship when he catfished Jenny and told her he was an English male model. Although Jenny forgave him for that big lie, when she moved to India to be with the real man she was chatting with on Facebook, she quickly uncovered another huge betrayal: Sumit was already married to another woman.

Jenny ended up leaving India heartbroken and alone after she found out about his wife. Not only was he facing jail time for keeping Jenny around as a mistress, his family forced him to leave Jenny and return home after everything came to light. It’s clear that Jenny still loves Sumit and wants to be with him, but with everything Sumit has done to her, we hope she doesn’t take him back. Sumit’s family and culture has too much control over his life, so we don’t believe the two will get back together and work things out unless he finds a way to divorce his wife and come to America. Even then, we hope Jenny moves on.

Laura & Aladin

Another fan-favorite couple, Laura and Aladin appeared to have one of the strongest relationships earlier in the season, despite the age difference between the two. Both reality stars seemed genuinely in love with each other and hopeful for a future together, but things turned sour pretty quickly after Laura brought out a sex toy to use with Aladin. Laura’s son Liam also struggled with their relationship and didn’t accept Aladin, which put a strain on their wedding celebrations.

Although the season featured multiple episodes of their wedding, it appears the reality couple started having some significant problems over the last few weeks after filming wrapped up. You can read more about those issues here. The promos for tonight’s Tell All Part 1 episode also sees Laura drop a bombshell: Aladin wants a divorce. So, as much as we were rooting for Laura and Aladin all season, we don’t believe things are going to work out for them in the end.

Who do you think made it and found their “happily ever after” and who do you think called it quits after filming wrapped up? Take our poll below!

Fans will just have to tune in tonight, October 14 and next Monday, October 21 at 9/8c on TLC to catch the two-part finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to see how everything plays out for the reality couples. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

