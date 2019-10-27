’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Tell All Part 1 & 2 Time & Schedule

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 3 comes to a close, part 1 and part 2 of the tell-all special episodes are upon us. Instead of the show just airing once per week, on Sunday nights, the tell-all episodes will air on back-to-back nights, with extended times. Part 1 will air on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 7:59 – 10:03 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 9:03 p.m. CT. For Mountain time zones, programming is generally on a one-hour difference from ET, just like Central Time, while other Mountain Time Zone watchers use the western feed.

As always, the show will air on the TLC network.

Part 2 of the tell-all episode will air on Monday, October 28, 2019, and it will run from 7:59 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT and 6:59 – 10:01 p.m. CT.

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” Season 3 Tell-All Part 1

Part 1 of the tell-all episode “Against All Odds” is described as this, “The couples must part ways, but not all couples handle the distance well; Shaun Robinson sits down with the cast for a deep dive into the details of their most intense moments from the season.”

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” Season 3 Tell-All Part 2

The second part of the tell-all’s plot synopsis reads, “Shaun Robinson dives back in to discuss more of the biggest moments with the couples and updates on where their relationships stand now.”

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” Season 3 Tell-All Spoilers

There have been rumors that Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks have broken up and, according to an Entertainment Tonight exclusive, Brooks tells Silva he cannot give her what she wants during the tell-all episode. Brooks says their long-distance relationship has been difficult and that he has been busy, while Silva’s response is, “Maybe I’m in a different mindset. I mean, if you love somebody, you’ll do whatever it takes to be with that one person. I mean, I would like to have more time with you, more communication. I feel like you don’t.”

Brooks then says, “I feel when I say to you, ‘I’m in a business meeting, I’ll call you later,’ and I get 1500 text messages, that’s not you respecting me. You ring me at 4 o’clock in the morning then send me 50 messages saying, ‘What are you doing?’ Are you that girl? You can’t ring people at 5 a.m. There’s so much going off in terms of work, I feel like I can’t give you this love and time that you want.”

Silva’s ex-fiance Jesse Meester also makes an appearance on the tell-all special and cast member Tim Malcolm, who is friendly with Brooks and Silva, comes to their defense against Meester. Prior to the special airing, Malcolm told ET Online, “The tell-all is coming soon and you do not want to miss it … it is really freaking good. I can’t say anything but I will say that it won’t surprise me if it’s the most viewed tell-all of all time. It is going to go down in the history books. It is wonderful.”

He continued, “It is crazy. It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you’re gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects.”

Tune in to see what happens with your favorite couples on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and watch as things heat up between several of the cast members.

