90 Day Fiancé Update on Omar’s Visa: Is He Living in America?

90 Day Fiancé stars Avery Mills and Omar Albakkaur have been facing some obstacles in their relationship over the last few episodes of the show. Not only did Avery have to come back to America without her husband, the couple is looking at a serious uphill battle to get approved for his American visa due to the U.S. travel ban on Syria.

Last week’s promo for tonight’s episode shows Avery and her mother Teri speaking with an immigration attorney about their chances of getting Omar approved for his visa. The “next on” promo doesn’t bode well for the reality couple, as Avery breaks down in tears when the officer explains that the travel ban will play a significant role in his chances of getting approved.

With the fate of Avery and Omar’s relationship uncertain at this time, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today, and if they were able to get the ball rolling on Omar’s visa. (Warning: some light spoilers ahead!) Here’s what we know:

Avery Receives Bad News From The Immigration Attorney

The “next on” promo that followed last week’s episode showed viewers a clip of what to expect tonight. It looks like Avery receives some pretty devastating news from the immigration attorney, who tells her that they have a long road ahead of them if they want to get Omar’s U.S. visa approved.

“I’m going to go visit an immigration lawyer and see how long it will be until Omar can come [to the U.S.],” an optimistic Avery tells the cameras during a confessional. She explains to the attorney that her husband is Syrian, and the attorney notes that “less than 5 percent of the travel ban cases are actually approved.”

“It’s really unknown how long it will take and if it would work at all,” he continues, while Avery breaks down crying at the table. Avery has already made it clear that if they can’t get Omar’s visa within the next year, she will be moving to Syria to be with her husband, so it looks like the reality star will have some difficult decisions to make before the Couples Tell All special airs next week.

Avery Has Expressed Concern That Omar is Using Her For a Visa

On a recent episode of the show, Avery expressed concern that Omar was only marrying her for a U.S. visa. While she was heartbroken that she was about to leave Lebanon and fly back home, Omar appeared to be more concerned about his green card than being away from his wife.

While the two are out to dinner, Omar asks about the visa process, and Avery questions why he doesn’t seem to be more emotional about her leaving. She asks, “Do you have any emotions right now? You don’t even seem like it,” and adds, “I don’t want to be used, you know?” Omar asks her if she has doubts about their relationship and if she thinks he is using her, and she responds that there is “always that 1 percent chance.”

Avery later tells the cameras that she is starting to feel doubtful about their bond, and is worried that he didn’t express more emotion about her heading back to the states. “When Omar asked me about the process, I feel like he cared a lot about the visa, but he wasn’t very emotional about me leaving,” she says during a confessional, adding, “The questions that people ask me, they run through my mind sometimes. It’s hard to ignore them.”

It’s Unclear at This Time is Omar Was Approved For His Visa

It’s unclear at this time if Avery was successful in sponsoring her husband to come to the U.S., or if she ended up relocating to Syria while they wait on his application. Avery hasn’t given any updates on her Instagram account about the topic, and the process takes approximately a year (probably longer with a travel ban case), so we likely won’t know what’s going on with Omar’s visa for a few months yet. However, it’s clear that the Muslim couple is in for a bumpy ride on their road to happiness.

