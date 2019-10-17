AHS 1984 Spoilers: Who Dies on Episode 5 Tonight? [Live Death Recap]

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 5, titled “Red Dawn,” reads, “As twilight broaches, the survivors brace for a final brawl.” Tonight’s episode will see a major showdown between Margaret and Mr. Jingles, Montana finally getting some revenge, and a dead character coming back to life. (WARNING! MAJOR American Horror Story SPOILERS ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Last week’s episode saw the resurrection of the Night Stalker, who somehow came back to life after Mr. Jingles put a tree branch through the back of his skull, so Montana’s boyfriend will likely continue terrorizing Brooke and the rest of the group. Tonight’s episode will also dive further into Margaret’s betrayal and Mr. Jingle’s new vendetta against the woman who framed him for mass murder 14 years ago. The clip below also sees Xavier losing his mind, Fake Rita admitting she let Mr. Jingles loose, and Montana finally confronting Brooke about her brother.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of American Horror Story in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up to tonight’s episode and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode as well as a LIVE DEATH RECAP throughout. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.