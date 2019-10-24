AHS 1984 Spoilers: Who Dies on Episode 6 Tonight? [Live Death Recap]

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 6, titled “Episode 100,” reads, “With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.” (WARNING! MAJOR American Horror Story SPOILERS ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s 100th episode will celebrate nine years worth of twisted plots, disturbing characters and plenty of blood, guts and gore. Knowing the AHS showrunners, fans can likely expect some crazy plot twist or a long-awaited kickback to one of the previous seasons, as well as even more bloodshed than the previous five episodes. Now that Montana, Xavier and the rest of the gang is dead and forever bound to haunt Camp Redwood, Montana appears to be taking her death in stride and has dedicated her afterlife to sowing as much chaos as she possibly can by killing every unsuspecting straggler that wanders through the camp. Check out the promo below:

This article will explore tonight’s episode of American Horror Story in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up to tonight’s episode and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode as well as a LIVE DEATH RECAP throughout. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.