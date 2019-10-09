AHS Season 9 Episode 4 “True Killers” Spoilers & Predictions

American Horror Story season 9 episode 4, titled “True Killers,” airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis reads, “Mr. Jingles closes in on the one who got away as the counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood,” and the episode promises even more slasher blood, guts and gore than the first three episodes so far. This season has also been throwing in plenty of “B” rated humor too, making AHS: 1984 one of the funnier seasons of the series.

Last week’s episode, titled “Slashdance,” revealed some pretty big plot twists involving several main characters and also included a few significant deaths. Before we dive into the details and explore some spoilers for tonight’s episode, this is your MAJOR AMERICAN HORROR STORY SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!

So what’s going down on tonight’s episode of the show? What can viewers expect? Read on for our “True Killers” spoilers and predictions:

Last Week’s Episode Revealed That Montana Was Behind The Night Stalker’s Attack on Brooke

“Slashdance” was filled with plenty of plot twists, turns and some truly slasher-esque fun, including a handful of deaths and a surprising turn of events. The episode ended on a cliffhanger after Ray bailed on Montana and left her to face the Night Stalker alone (he was killed shortly after, so he got his karma). Just as viewers expected the Night Stalker to attack Montana, she grabbed his face and the two started passionately making out. Once they broke apart, Montana questioned why Brooke was still alive, revealing that she was behind the attack.

Tonight’s episode will give viewers a chance to see how Montana and the Night Stalker actually met and started plotting to murder Brooke. The promo above shows a flashback scene of the two meeting; apparently the Night Stalker attended one of Montana’s aerobic classes (likely to scope out victims) and Montana confronted him about not taking her class seriously.

“Hey Rambo, my class isn’t for posers,” she tells him while the camera pans over a group of sweaty gym-goers doing some intense ’80s aerobics. “This is aerobics. It’s serious.”

It’s unclear just how involved Montana is with his serial murdery ways, but tonight’s episode will hopefully give us a better idea of why she wants Brooke killed and why she and the Night Stalker are teaming up together to wreak havoc to unsuspecting victims across California.

Mr. Jingles Comes After Margaret as the Counselors Attempt to Escape Camp Redwood

The same clip (which can be viewed earlier in this post), shows Mr. Jingles and Margaret reuniting after she escaped his first brutal attack on Camp Redwood 14 years ago.

“Why did you come back here?” Margaret asks Mr. Jingles as he stands ominously in the doorway. Mr. Jingles answers “to finish what I started.”

The promo also shows even more spikey death traps awaiting the unsuspecting counselors, so Mr. Jingles definitely has the woods around the camp turned into a Hunger Games-style arena. It also looks like the Night Stalker might encounter Mr. Jingles at some point during the episode, as the two can be seen swinging knives and machetes at each other after the Night Stalker tells Mr. Jingles that he “never should have crashed this party.”

Will Margaret be joining our weekly roundup of deaths tonight? Will we find out why Montana wants Brooke dead? Tune in tonight at 10/9c on FX to find out. In the meantime, you can read a full recap of last week’s episode here, and check out a few of our favorite fan theories here.

READ NEXT: How to Watch American Horror Story Season 9 Episode 4 Online

