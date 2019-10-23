AHS Season 9 Episode 6 “Episode 100” Spoilers & Predictions

American Horror Story: 1984 airs tonight at 10/9c on FX. The synopsis for season 9 episode 6, titled “Episode 100,” reads, “With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices.”

Tonight’s 100th episode will celebrate nine years of endless scares, good, old-fashioned blood and guts, disturbing plot twists and the most depraved character arcs seen on modern cable television in the last few years. Before we dive into the details and explore some spoilers for tonight’s episode, this is your MAJOR AMERICAN HORROR STORY SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!

So what’s going down on tonight’s episode of the show? What can viewers expect? Read on for our “Episode 100” spoilers and predictions:

Montana & Xavier Enjoy Being Dead & Continue to Kill Unsuspecting Campers

Last week’s episode ended with nearly every main character dead at the hands of the Night Stalker, Mr. Jingles and/or the crazed, delusional owner of Camp Redwood, Margaret Booth. Although Margaret was able to pin the blame on Brooke, who was seen brutally murdering Montana by a bus-full of young campers, the rest of the gang were all killed on the campgrounds, so their spirits are apparently forced to haunt the camp forever (a nice kickback to Murder House).

Judging by the promo for tonight’s episode, Montana and Xavier have taken to the afterlife with a killer zest. The two appear to enjoy murdering unsuspecting victims who stumble upon Camp Redwood; Montana can be seen sunbathing on the dock before stabbing an innocent photographer to death, while another clip shows Xavier cutting the throat of a young woman.

Ray is clearly unhappy with their brutality, and tells them that they “can’t kill every single person who wanders through here.” Both Xavier and Montana laugh in his face and tell they they definitely can kill anyone and everyone who comes through, so it looks like the real bloodbath has just begun at Camp Redwood.

The Night Stalker’s Story Will Continue & We Will Likely See a Kickback to a Previous Season

The final scene of last week’s episode involving the Night Stalker and Mr. Jingles left us somewhat confused on why the two dead murderers were allowed to leave Camp Redwood when the rest of the counselors were stuck on the campgrounds forever. However, the Night Stalker did claim that Satan resurrected him, so that might explain why they were able to leave, since he also resurrected Mr. Jingles.

The promo for tonight’s episode shows the Night Stalker attacking a woman in what appears to be a hotel; remembering back to season 5, we know the Night Stalker makes an appearance during the fourth episode of the season, so it looks like we might finally get that highly-anticipated kickback to a previous season we’ve been waiting for. For those who don’t remember, season 5 episode 4, titled “Devil’s Night,” featured several dead serial killers having dinner with Evan Peters’ James March, including John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Aileen Wuornos and the masked Zodiac Killer.

The fact that Devil’s Night takes place the night before Halloween might explain why Mr. Jingles and the Night Stalker are able to leave Camp Redwood, although it’s still somewhat unclear why they would be able to leave on October 30 instead of the 31, like other spirits. However, Richard Ramirez admits that he died in 2013 in the clip above (from Hotel), and 1984 obviously takes place in … 1984, so it appears that Satan really did resurrect Mr. Jingles and the Night Stalker.

All of this is speculation at this point, obviously, since the timelines don’t really add up. But knowing American Horror Story, the showrunners will likely drop some crazy plot twist or bring back characters from old seasons to celebrate the groundbreaking 100th episode, or else find a way to connect 1984 to the other seasons, which is something viewers wait anxiously for each season, so we have a feeling Hotel will come into play at some point tonight.

Fans will just have to tune in Wednesday at 10/9c on FX to see how it all unfolds. In the meantime, you can read a full recap of last week’s episode below, and check out a few of our favorite fan theories here.

