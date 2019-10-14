Could Ally Brooke Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2019 Season 28?

Dancing With the Stars week 5 airs live on Monday, October 14. Heading into the next phase of the competition, recording artist Ally Brooke and her partner Sasha Farber are among the frontrunners of the season and will need to continue improving their performances in order to stay on top.

Apart from her steadily improving scores, it is clear in each performance that Brooke is having a great time executing each dance, and spending time with her partner and castmates. So how long will Ally stay in the competition, and does she have a shot at winning it all? As a former Fifth Harmony star and solo pop artist, she certainly has the fanbase to back her week after week with votes. Even though the season has not yet hit its halfway point, Brooke’s performances so far have proven that, as long as she keeps getting better week after week and her fans and supporters keep voting, there’s a solid chance that the season 28 mirror ball could be hers.

Ally Has Consistently Found Herself at the Top of the Leaderboard

Since the season 28 premiere, Brooke has impressed the judges and viewers at home with her ability to quickly pick up on dance technique and complicated routines and deliver attention-grabbing performances. There’s no doubt that her time in the girl group Fifth Harmony helped her develop her confident stage presence and aptitude for picking up choreography, but the judges are also recognizing her steady development as a ballroom dancer, week after week.

So far, these are Ally and Sasha’s season 28 scores:

Week 4: 32/40

Week 3: 24/30

Weeks 1 & 2: 36/60

At the end of week 4, Brooke found herself in a four-way tie for first place on the leader board with Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, and Lauren Alaina.

After 4 weeks of competition and dances, GoldenDerby.com gives Booke 39/10 odds to win season 28. They predict that Hannah Brown has the best odds, followed by James Van Der Beek and then Ally Brooke.

The next few weeks of scores, performances, and votes will give fans a better idea of how likely Ally is to win it all. What does play in her favor, however, is the new twist incorporated into eliminations that gives the judges the final say as to which star in the bottom two gets sent home. The judges have been a fan of Ally’s dancing and potential since the start; after her week 2 dance, Bruno said “you can dance, period,” and Carrie Ann agreed: “you are a dancer.” If they continue to be a fan of hers and believe that she could ultimately win it all, they could choose to save her from elimination if she finds herself in the bottom 2 due to a shortage of votes.

Ally’s Partner Sasha Has Never Won a DWTS Season

Although Ally’s partner Sasha Farber has been a part of the Dancing With the Stars troupe since season 13 and a professional dance partner for star contestants since season 17, he has not yet won the mirror ball trophy. So, the pressure is on for his partnership with Ally to bring him his first win on the competitive dance series.

The closest he got to victory was during the special, abridged, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes season when he and Tonya Harding finished in the top 3. Last season, he and Mary Lou Retton finished in 9th place.

Tune in to new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 28, Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.