Who Is Ally Brooke’s Partner on Dancing With the Stars?

Sasha Farber is Ally Brooke‘s partner this season. The dancer is no stranger to longtime viewers of Dancing with the Stars. He came close to the mirrorball trophy in previous seasons, but as of 2019, the pro has yet to win the competition. That all could change as he partners up with Brooke, the Fifth Harmony singer is proving to be a great partner for Farber as they achieve high scores week after week.

Farber Married Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater in 2018

The relationship between Farber and fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater has been well documented during their time on the series. In one of the series best moments, Farber took the opportunity to propose to Slater after a special dance. Host Tom Bergeron turned over hosting duties to the Australian dancer as he asked his fellow pro to marry him.

During their engagement, the couple gave fans a chance to see much of their wedding planning. In a series of videos for US Weekly, Farber and Slater covered topics such as choosing a wedding cake. The magazine would also be the exclusive home of the pair’s wedding photos from the big day. Guests at the event included former pros like Derek Hough as well as former partners who had worked with the dancers through various seasons.

He Has Been Dancing Since Childhood

The dancer started to learn the craft at an early age. In a video compilation put together by Entertainment Tonight, Farber along with other series pros relived his childhood dancing appearances. As a teenager, he would go on to represent Australia at the World Latin Championships after winning the country’s national competition.

As an adult, Farber would show his national pride as he performed in the 2000 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony. That year, the event just happened to be held in one of Australia’s most well-known cities, Sydney and showcased the cultural contributions they had to offer. He also appeared on one season of Australia’s own version of Dancing with the Stars, before heading to America.

The Dancer Previously Partnered with Tonya Harding and Simone Biles for DWTS

In previous seasons of the series, the dancer has taken on a wide range of partners. With Tonya Harding, he found someone who was more known for criminal events then the sports background that helped her rise to prominence. As some competitors reportedly stayed away from the former figure skater, her partner offered his own thoughts on working with Harding. “She’s such a strong woman and a role model because she gets so much criticism and she comes back harder and harder each time,” Farber told People. Despite his optimism for Harding’s performance, the audience would choose to send them home.

Farber’s partnership with Biles was a popular choice for winning the trophy that year. Instead, they failed to make it. Biles was notably hurt for their failure to go further in the series and the response from judges towards her performance.“I feel like I’ve been trying my hardest and they just keep saying no,” Biles said while preparing for another dance. The most difficult criticism for the gymnast to face was being asked to smile when unaccustomed to the act in her chosen sport.