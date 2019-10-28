Angela & Michael 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are veterans to the 90 Day franchise, so fans should already be somewhat familiar with the drama, fights and chaos the two bring to the show.

The couple has been facing a plethora of relationship problems this season, including Michael’s habitual lying and Angela’s fertility issues. It also appears that Angela starts some drama during tonight’s “Couples Tell All” finale episode of the show, so all eyes will be on the reality star this evening.

With Angela and Michael’s issues highlighted so extensively on the show (for several years now), fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two today, and if the they are still together. Here’s what we know about Angela and Michael’s relationship:

Angela & Michael Are Hoping to Start a Family

Angela and Michael met online while she was working as a nursing assistant for hospice care in Hazlehurst, Georgia. The couple quickly hit it off before Angela took a trip to Nigeria to meet Michael in person. Although the two have had a tumultuous relationship throughout the years, they have overcome every obstacle, fight and cheating scandal thrown at them, and are now planning on starting a family.

In Nigerian culture, it’s very important for the men to have children to carry on their name and bloodline, and due to Angela’s age, the couple is already struggling to conceive, so they are considering other options. After taking a trip to a fertility clinic, Angela and Michael found out that Angela has one viable egg left in her body, but the doctor was concerned about the age of the egg, so she and Michael will have to find an egg donor if they want to conceive.

Angela asked her daughter to donate an egg, but she was skeptical about it, so it’s unclear at this time if the two have found a donor or have made any progress with the fertility process. However, both reality stars appear to be determined to start a family, so there might be a little Angela-Michael reality baby sometime in the near future.

The Two Are Still Together & Engaged

On a recent episode of the show, Angela and Michael celebrated their engagement party while Angela was visiting Nigeria. The couple appeared happy and excited during the party, despite Angela’s nerves about the fertility news.

Michael often posts clips of his and Angela’s storyline on Instagram, so the two appear to still be together today and going strong. Although they are not yet married (that we know of), the reality stars are working hard to get the visa process going and to start their own little family.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how Angela and Michael’s story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

