Are Apryl Jones & Fizz Still Dating on LHHH?

Apryl Jones and Fizz have had a complicated relationship on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. What was once an unspoken bond has turned into one of the main subplots on the show. But are Apryl and Fizz still dating? Has the pushback from the rest of the cast led to them breaking up?

The latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood was a crucial one for Apryl and Fizz. Zell exposes their relationship to the rest of the cast, which places some added stress on them. There is the ongoing tension with Omarion, who plays a crucial role in both Apryl and Fizz’s life. He is the former’s ex-boyfriend and father of her children, and a standout member of the latter’s R&B group, B2K.

Apryl & Fizz’s Relationship Gets Exposed on the Latest ‘LHHH’ Episode

Apryl and Fizz have been dogged by rumors of their dating since 2018. They initially denied the rumors, insisting that they were merely good friends. They eventually copped to the fact that they have feelings for one another. Apryl discussed her relationship with Fizz, and how he differs from Omarion, during an interview with Madame Noire. “He’s seen the way that Omari doesn’t communicate, or when he does communicate it’s very ignorant at times, and he feels bad for me,” she explained.

“Me and him are as close as we are because he’s dealing with someone who’s almost similar to his children,” Apryl continued. “We have that compatibility in both dealing with the mother and father of our children. He steps in just to help me get sleep or when he sees that I don’t have anyone to help me with the children, he’ll be like, ‘You gotta go work, you gotta make your money, go ahead and do what you gotta do — what a friend would do.”

Fizz Recently Made His Relationship with Apryl Official on Instagram

Fizz also spoke on his relationship with Apryl, and how it hasn’t affected his working dynamic in B2K. “At the end of the day, we’re all grown men and we all live our own separate lives,” he said to VIBE. “It’s not like we’re brothers and best friends and hang out after the tour. Everybody’s home. I haven’t spoken to any of them. They haven’t spoken to me. And you know, that’s just that. It’s business, but we know what it is. When we come together, the spirit takes over.”

So are Apryl and Fizz still dating? Yes. The couple are still going strong, and they recently made their relationship official on Instagram. Fizz posted a photo of him and Apryl, along with a caption that read, “Good things come to those who wait.” Check out the post above.