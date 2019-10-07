Asia Lee, Kel Mitchell’s Wife: Who Is the DWTS Star Married to?

Kel Mitchell, who rose to fame as a member of Nickelodeon’s All That is currently competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. In addition to being a top competitor on the show and talented actor and comedian, he is also husband to his wife Asia Lee.

Lee has been a staunch supporter of Mitchell’s time on DWTS thus far. On Instagram, she regularly posts about his performances and encourages her over 15,000 followers to vote for Mitchell and his professional dance partner Witney Carson. When it was announced that Kel Mitchell would be competing on the show, Lee shared the news on social media, writing “New Levelssss!! @iamkelmitchell bout to Kill @dancingabc it’s gonna turn Hood cuz of you!! Lol and I can’t wait to see you dance to @yg music doing ballroom dancing! Lolol let’s show them how Chicago and LA do it!!”

Here’s what you need to know about Kel Mitchell’s wife Asia Lee:

Asia Gave Birth to Their First & Only Child Together in 2017

Asia and Kel welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wisdom, July 2017. Mitchell took to Instagram to share the news, writing “My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness! Im so grateful and happy! My baby girl is here! So much joy in my heart. She is so adorable!”

In the heartfelt birth announcement, Mitchell also addressed Asia, adding “My Wife is the most amazing woman she was so strong throughout the birth. Im so proud of her! @therealasialee you are My super woman! You amaze me everyday! Thank you for this gift! Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing! For this Child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27 Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true!”

She Is Kel’s Second Marriage

In addition to Wisdom, Kel is also father to his son Lyric and daughter Allure, who he shares with his first wife, Tyisha Hampton. Mitchell and Hampton were married from 1999 until 2005. In an interview with People, he revealed that at the time of their divorce, film work was scarce for him and it all made him feel “like I’d hit a wall… I was like, ‘Okay. I need to figure out what I need to do in my life.’”

He said that, ultimately, he found “clarity with Christ” and peace with God, his children Allure and Lyric, and in his marriage with Asia, adding “I enjoy living this life. I don’t let things frustrate or worry me anymore. I don’t do that because I have peace in my heart. I have God.”

If Instagram is any indication, Asia has a close relationship with Kel and Hampton’s children. In July, she shared photos of their whole family at a pop-up of the Good Burger restaurant, based on Mitchell’s most iconic All That sketch. In the caption, she wrote “When #Family Link up! Having all of our Kiddos @goodburgerpopup was everything! The Mitchell Kids are #AllThat Love Themmmm.”