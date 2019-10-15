Austin Abrams as Marc on Season 4 of ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us is adding yet another cast member to its fourth season.

Austin Abrams, who fans may recognize from Euphoria, will be making his debut on tonight’s episode as Marc, a potential love interest for Kate this season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He Recently Landed a New Netflix Series

On Tuesday, Deadline announced that Abrams will star in the new Netflix series, Dash & Lily, from Shawn Levy and Nick Jonas. The eight-episode show is being described as a “holiday romantic comedy series”, and is based off the YA book series “Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares” from Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Deadline writes, “Described as a whirlwind Holiday romance, the series revolves around cynical Dash (Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Francis) who trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected.”

He Currently Has 3 Projects in Post-Production

Abrams currently has three projects in post-production: Chemical Hearts, Youngest, and Medicine Men.

In June, Deadline announced that Abrams was cast in the Amazon Studios film, Chemical Hearts, which is being executive produced by Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart. In the film, Abrams plays 17-year-old Henry Page, who “fancies himself a romantic, but the once in a lifetime kind of love that he’s been hoping for just hasn’t been in the cards for him—at least not yet. ” Then, he meets a transfer student named Grace Town (played by Reinhart) and that all changes. The film is based off Krystal Sutherland’s book, Our Chemical Hearts.

Abrams marks the fourth addition to This Is Us this season. He joins Jennifer Morrison, Blake Stadnik, and Asante Blackk on season four of the show. Blackk, who fans may recognize from When They See Us, plays a teenager in Randall and Beth’s new neighborhood and will be a series regular for season four.

On last week’s episode, “Unhinged”, Kevin tried to do some damage control after Nicky threw a chair through at the V.A.. He then crossed paths with Jennifer Morrison’s character, Cassidy, while waiting for Nicky while he was in a session. Cassidy made it clear she disliked Kevin straight off the bat, (going so far as to call him a “creep”) but we’re confident the relationship could develop into something romantic.

Meanwhile, Malik showed up at the Pearson household to tell Deja that he is a father. She doesn’t take the news too well. (At first, at least.) And Deja is struggling to accept her new identity on a tough first day of school.

And then there’s Kate and Toby. During last week’s episode, Kate found out that Toby has been doing CrossFit, and he has lost a lot of weight. This doesn’t sit well with Kate, who worries about her own size, which has been growing since she gave birth to Baby Jack. But after she and the new neighbor have a discussion, she tells Toby that she’s happy for him. She decides to meet up with the neighbor for his daily mile-long walk– with baby Jack and Audio, of course.

How will things pan out on tonight’s episode of This Is Us? Be sure to tune in to NBC at 8pm ET/PT to find out.

