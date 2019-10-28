Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are TLC’s first Muslim couple featured on the franchise. The reality couple was obviously head-over-heels for each other from the very beginning of their relationship, so Avery traveled to Lebanon to meet Omar in person and the two ended up tying the knot while Avery was visiting.

Unfortunately, Avery and Omar have been facing some obstacles regarding Omar’s visa to come to the U.S. Their immigration attorney told Avery that there was less than a 5 percent chance that Omar would get approved for a U.S. visa due to the travel ban on Syria, so the fate of their future together has been uncertain over the last few episodes.

With the tough road ahead for the reality stars, fans might be wondering whether or not the couple is still together today, or if they split up due to the distance between them. Here’s what we know about Avery and Omar’s relationship today:

The Couple is Struggling to Acquire a Visa For Omar

VideoVideo related to avery & omar: where are the 90 day fiancé stars today? 2019-10-28T17:28:58-04:00

During a recent episode of the show, Avery received some devastating news from the immigration attorney, who told her that she and Omar have a long road ahead of them if they want to get approval for his U.S. visa. The attorney explained that a very small percentage of Syrian applicants are approved due to the travel ban and that it could take up to six years for his application to be reviewed.

Although Avery was already planning to move to Syria to be with Omar if it was going to take too long to get his visa, the attorney also told her that she would only be making things worse for their application by moving. He told her they have a better chance of being approved if they can prove “hardship” by being apart, which would help convince the government that their relationship is legitimate and that they can survive the distance.

Avery mentioned during last night’s episode that she and Omar are considering moving to a different country for the time being, although her fellow cast mates don’t believe it’s a good idea (it would also be counterproductive to their hardship claim).

The Couple Appears to Still be Together Today

Although the reality couple has a tough road ahead of them, they appear to still be together today, according to social media. Just last week, Avery posted a cute video of the two together on Instagram while pointing out that they have a “matching freckle and messed up tooth.”

“Find you someone who you can be goofy with,” she captioned the video. It’s unclear if the video was taken recently during a trip to visit one another, or if it was taken while they were still in Lebanon, but it’s clear that the two are still together and working hard to overcome the obstacles in front of them.

Fans will just have to tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch the finale episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how Avery and Omar’s love story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples Still Together Predictions

