Avery & Omar Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Today?

Avery and Omar, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, are facing some trouble in paradise on tonight’s episode of the show. Last week’s promo for tonight shows Avery questioning whether or not Omar is using her for his American visa, as he appears to be more focused on the immigration lawyer than the fact that Avery is leaving to go back to the states.

Avery, 19, met Omar, 24, through a Muslim dating app shortly after converting to Islam. The couple tied the knot during a recent episode of the show, but started to have some issues shortly after their wedding night. With Avery heading back to the U.S., the couple is worried about the future of their marriage if the reality stars are separated for too long.

So what’s going on with the couple today? Are they still together, or did they go their separate ways when filming wrapped up? Here’s what we know about Avery and Omar’s relationship:

The Couple Appears to Still Be Together Today & Often Posts Sweet Pictures Together on Instagram

Avery and Omar have a joint Instagram account, where they periodically update fans on their lives together. The page is filled with pictures of their wedding day, updates while exploring Lebanon and clips of their love story from 90 Day Fiancé. A recent picture shows the two enjoying a date on the beach, with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Another photo caption reads “I admire the ones who would Climb any mountain and swim any ocean to see the one they love,” one caption reads, while another says “Either I’m naive or I’m right, guess we will just have to wait and see,” followed by a shrugging emoji. The pictures are often accompanied with hashtags like #muslimcouple and #omarandavery.

Avery frequently posts updates on her Instagram stories for fans, including her intention to move to her husband’s native country of Syria if it takes too long for their visa to go through. Although it’s unclear at this time if she has relocated to Omar’s home city of Latakia already, the reality star has made it clear in the past that she is excited to be move to Syria, saying that it would be her “pleasure to live in a beautiful city like this with beautiful people.”

It’s Unclear at This Time if Omar Received His American Visa Yet

Although Avery has made it clear that she is willing to move to Syria to be with Omar, it’s unclear at this time if she has actually relocated. We don’t believe she has left the U.S. just yet however; her Instagram stories recently featured a few photos with one of her young nieces, so it appears she might still be in America with her family.

Avery and Omar have not revealed anything in terms of an update on his visa application or if they’ve talked with an immigration lawyer yet, although that might not mean much. Contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of his application, in case it interferes with footage that will be airing later in the season.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Avery and Omar on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and see how everything plays out for the couple. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Did Avery Convert to Islam for Omar on 90 Day Fiancé?

