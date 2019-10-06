Batwoman Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

Batwoman, the highly anticipated DC Comic debut, premieres tonight at 8/7c on the CW. Celebrated actress Ruby Rose portrays Kate Kane, an LGBTQ heroine who returns to Gotham after love interest Sophie Moore (played by Meagan Tandy) is kidnapped by Alice (Rachel Skarsten), the vicious leader of the Wonderland Gang wreaking havoc on Gotham.

In the series, Batwoman is a lesbian superhero who is also a “highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out of the failing city’s criminal resurgence” while fighting her own personal demons. The show has been described as a crossover event between four of the network’s DC shows: “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl,” according to Variety.

Here’s what we know about the Batwoman premiere, the plot of season 1, and the cast:

Rose Was an ‘Emotional Wreck’ After She Was Cast as Batwoman

Rose posted on Instagram that she was an “emotional wreck” after being offered a job that she claimed was her “childhood dream.” She said she was honored to be offered the role of Batwoman, and she thanked her fans and God for helping her land the role.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” her post reads. “I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rose’s casting was announced after the network made it a “priority to cast an openly gay actress to take on the role.” Rose is known for her role on a plethora of shows over the last few years, including Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and features The Meg, Pitch Perfect 3 and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Rachel Maddow will also be joining the cast of Batwoman, alongside other notable actors, including Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. You can read more about the cast of the show here.

Kate Will Have to Unravel The Mystery of Her Past While Battling Her Own Inner Demons

Aside from Kate’s goal of rescuing Sophie, who she is deeply in love with, she will also try to unravel the mystery surrounding her past and discover her true destiny. Kate is haunted by the disappearance of her cousin Bruce Wayne and still questions how Batman failed to save the rest of her family during a tragic car accident that claimed the lives of her mother and sister several years earlier. While she works to uncover the truth, she and Sophie grow closer together, according to Deadline.

“You see Sophie trying to understand what’s going on [with Kate] but it doesn’t make sense,” Tandy revealed at the show’s first-ever Comic Con panel earlier this year. “Alice is trying to kill people and Sophie is trying to save people with the Crows. I feel that between Jacob and Kate, I’m in this family triangle.”

The synopsis for the pilot episode reads, “Kate Kane returns to Gotham when a gang targets her father and her ex-girlfriend Sophie Moore.” Tune in Sundays at 8/7c to catch Batwoman on the CW, and click the link below for information on how to live stream the premiere online.

