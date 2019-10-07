Bella Thorne Is Dating New Girlfriend Alex Martini & BF Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne introduced the world to her new girlfriend via Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the photos in which Bella appears topless while her partner’s face remains hidden, “She’s very cute. First girl I have dated that’s camera shy!” However, it didn’t take long to figure it out was Alex Martini, who works as a set production assistant.

For those worried a new girlfriend for Thorne, 21, meant she had broken up with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, 26, whom she’s been dating since April 2017, fear not. The Italian pop-star, who’s half part of the band Benji & Fede, is supportive of Martini joining them in a polyamorous relationship. He commented on the bedroom photos Thorne posted with black heart emoji and wrote, “You girls are cute.”

Thorne’s ex, YouTube star Tana Mongeau commented on the photos of the new couple, “Yes martini!” she wrote. The actress was in a polyamorous relationship before with Mongeau and ex-boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun. Now, Mongeau is married to fellow YouTube personality, Jake Paul.

While the former Disney star didn’t tag her new girlfriend in the picture, it’s possible to identify Martini by her unique tattoos. Her ink is on full display on her own Instagram page. Most of the photos Martini posts show the behind the scenes of the TV show or movie she’s working on, family, and friends. As a production assistant, she’s likely more comfortable being on the other side of the camera, but she does share full photos of her intricate tattoos.

According to her IMDB page, Martini has been working non-stop. She’s traveled the world being a set production assistant on shows such as Arrested Development, Dirty John, GLOW, and The OA. Movie wise she’s worked on Bright, Kong: Skull Island, Booksmart, and Stuber.

Thorne, who’s relationship with Mascolo is long distance, as he lives 6,000 miles away in Italy, talked to People in June about the pressures of dating in the public eye. “If I’m not saying something then I have to go out of my way to hide it,” she said. “Because no matter what, paparazzi stalk me and fans find out so then I have to go out of my way to hide something.”

She said of her relationship with Mascolo, “Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big. Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”

Thorne Identifies as Pansexual

The former Famous in Love actress came out as bisexual in 2016, but in July 2019, clarified that she identifies as pansexual. While promoting her book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray on Good Morning America she said, “You like what you like. Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or.. you know, a he, a she, a this or that. It’s literally, you like personality, you just like a being.”

As for the flack she sometimes gets for posting “sexy” photos of Instagram Thorne said, “I like sexy. So for me, it’s okay. I love skin, like I love seeing skin. I like sexy girls. I like sexy guys. I like sexy in general, you know?

