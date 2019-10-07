‘Below Deck’ Season 7: Cast Spoilers & New Crew

Season 7 of Below Deck is here, and we’ve got some new hands on deck. Captain Lee Rosbach and his sarcastic one-liners will be back this season, as will chief stew, Kate Chastain. Also returning this season is Ashton Pienaar, who was promoted to bosun for Season 7.

But who else will be on the boat this season? Meet the new cast members here.

Simone Mashile

According to her Bravo TV bio, Mashile has a strong academic background. She earned scholarships for high school and college, and eventually graduated with a degree in mathematics. After that, she worked a full-time job and modeled on the side. She’s since left South Africa to travel, which has brought her to the boat.

With 28k followers on Instagram, it seems Mashile has already got some fans excited for her reality TV debut.

Courtney Skippon

Courtney Skippon is new to the yacht this year. Courtney grew up on the West Coast of Canada and attended business school in France. Afterward, she embarked on a career in yachting. It was during business school that her friend offered her a job on a yacht as a stewardess, and she took it.

Chef Kevin Dobson

Kevin Dobson is the chef this season on the show. He’s been passionate about cooking since he was just 12-years-old when he lived in New Zealand. His Bravo TV bio reads, “A passionate chef in the kitchen, Kevin has worked on some of the largest boats out of the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Pacific Islands. Currently based in Melbourne, Kevin flies home every chance he can to spend time with his daughter.”

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Kate Chastain said of Dobson, “The chef, that’s always a big conversation piece… He wasn’t performing up to his abilities,” she shared. “He was, and then he wasn’t… I just never knew what to expect from him at any time.”

Brian de Saint Pern

Brian is the lead deckhand this season. Brian grew up in Bluff, South Africa, and loves to travel. He is currently working on his certification to become a First Mate/Officer on future charters.

Brian is a father, with a five-year-old daughter, named Micah.

Abbi Murphy

Abbi was pursuing a career as an attorney before she instead decided to focus her attention on yachting. Her bio reads, “After putting herself through college as an independent student, and simultaneously working for the Governor of Massachusetts; she graduated with a perfect GPA, full scholarship to law school, and a job at a Boston law firm.”

Then, she decided the ocean was her true calling. When she isn’t working, Abbi lives full-time in Greece.

Tanner Sterback

Tanner hails from Long Island. He studied at SUNY Plattsburgh before moving to California, where he worked as a lifeguard.

Tanner took certification classes in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and not long after, began working on private yachts.

In a recent interview, Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and Lee Rosbach teased what fans can expect in the upcoming season. “I think it’s our hottest crew ever,” she shared.

Discussing the drama and relationships on board, Kate dished that there were a number of strong personalities. “And that’s never a good thing… Yeah, we’ve got a few. I think it was actually a difficult season for me for a lot of the personality reasons that were on board… There was just so much drama,” she continued. “Watching the trailer back, I was like, “Oh, I forgot that happened. Oh, I forgot that happened.”

Be sure to tune into the dramatic season premiere of Below Deck, airing tonight on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.

